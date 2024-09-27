Feature / District

Philips opens first home experience store in China

Ye Fengting
  09:00 UTC+8, 2024-09-30       0
A 2,000-square-meter showroom at 1188 Huyi Highway will feature a full range of air conditioners, household appliances and mother-and-baby products when it opens in January.
Ye Fengting
  09:00 UTC+8, 2024-09-30       0

China’s first Philips home experience store is to open in Nanxiang Town next year, featuring a full range of air conditioners, household appliances and mother-and-baby products.

Renovations have been completed at a 2,000-square-meter showroom in the Nanxiang Zhidi office complex at 1188 Huyi Highway, with the exhibition setup anticipated to be ready by January 2025.

The second and third floors house two operation centers, serving as Philips’ research and development and the marketing hub, integrating innovative research, live-streaming and e-commerce incubation.

Liu Guoyuan, head of Philips Avent China, said: “This home experience store stands out by offering not only baby products, but also various products for new parents, providing a one-stop shopping experience for families.”

She added that combining a renowned global brand like Philips with Chinese craftsmanship to take products abroad would undoubtedly create greater value.

The Nanxiang Town government, Lantian Economic City and Nanxiang Zhidi offered comprehensive services from project initiation to operations. Nanxiang also supported talent recruitment and offered rent subsidies, accelerating the progress of the Philips project.

Philips opens first home experience store in China
Lu Yuqin

The Philips home experience store will feature a full range of air conditioners, household appliances and mother-and-baby products.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
Philips
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     