Philips opens first home experience store in China

China’s first Philips home experience store is to open in Nanxiang Town next year, featuring a full range of air conditioners, household appliances and mother-and-baby products.

Renovations have been completed at a 2,000-square-meter showroom in the Nanxiang Zhidi office complex at 1188 Huyi Highway, with the exhibition setup anticipated to be ready by January 2025.

The second and third floors house two operation centers, serving as Philips’ research and development and the marketing hub, integrating innovative research, live-streaming and e-commerce incubation.

Liu Guoyuan, head of Philips Avent China, said: “This home experience store stands out by offering not only baby products, but also various products for new parents, providing a one-stop shopping experience for families.”

She added that combining a renowned global brand like Philips with Chinese craftsmanship to take products abroad would undoubtedly create greater value.

The Nanxiang Town government, Lantian Economic City and Nanxiang Zhidi offered comprehensive services from project initiation to operations. Nanxiang also supported talent recruitment and offered rent subsidies, accelerating the progress of the Philips project.