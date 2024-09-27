Easun Tech sets global HQ, boosts smart manufacturing

Easun Technology, an intelligent technology group under Fosun International, launched its global headquarters in Anting Town on September 10.

“Fosun is committed to innovation,” said Guo Guangchang, chairman of Fosun International. “We aim to build Easun Technology into an enterprise with global competence in smart manufacturing and create more value by joining forces with our partners around the world.”

Established in 2018, Easun Technology serves clients in more than 10 countries and regions, including Germany, the United States and Mexico.

It provides first-tier car manufacturers, such as Mercedes-Benz, BMW, and Volkswagen, with flexible automated production line turnkey projects, customized engineering design and various smart factory solutions.

In 2019, Easun Technology completed the acquisition of Germany-based FFT Produktionssysteme GmbH & Co.KG, a leading provider of flexible automated production line solutions with a history of 50 years.