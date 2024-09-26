Young volunteer museum guides exhibit right attitudes

Volunteering at a museum has been a mainstay for a group of Jiading youths, from their primary school years until they enter the job market, enabling them to share cultural heritage and introduce cultural venues to the public.

“The Confucius’s Temple in Jiading was built in 1219 in the Southern Song Dynasty (1127-1279),” Chen Yujiao, a cultural docent, said to the visitors. “It is a cultural landmark of the district, representing Jiading’s emphasis on education.”

It is the 16th year since Chen became a volunteer of Jiading Museum. When she first joined the museum, she was a primary school student from the Jiading Putong Primary School. She is now an officer with the district’s market regulation administration.

“I still remember the day when I first visited the Confucius’s Temple as a primary school student, looking at its towering memorial archway and admiring the motto ‘The more I have looked up to it the higher it appears. The more I tried to penetrate into it the more impenetrable it seems to be’,” Chen recalled.

“The motto has inspired me through the years as I practice my volunteer work and explore the culture and history of Jiading.”

For Chen, volunteer work benefits both volunteers and the visitors.

“Sharing is about giving and receiving,” said Chen. “The visitors learnt through my explanation. I also progressed through every volunteer work.”