Journey through Jiading: From iconic landmarks to vibrant new hotspots

Jiading is a vibrant district blending rich culture, iconic landmarks, and culinary delights, where visitors can enjoy cultural landmarks, sports, and interesting events.

When you think of Jiading, what comes to your mind first? Perhaps it’s the renowned auto city, or the historic Fahua Pagada. In recent years, Jiading has seen a wave of new landmarks, as its familiar spots continue to offer fresh experiences. Yuanxiang Lake provides a poetic living environment for Jiading residents. A “cultural loop” is taking shape around the lake, stringing several architectural masterpieces in the suburban district.

Yang Yujie

Jiangnan Bookstore • Eye of Liucheng is a popular hotspot along this loop, offering stunning views of the Jiading New City. Liucheng is another name for Jiading. The bookstore showcases creative local artworks, such as Xuhang straw weaving, and features books on the culture and history of Jiading and the broader Jiangnan region, promoting the area’s distinctive heritage. Across the lake are the Shanghai Poly Grand Theater and Jiading Library. Designed by renowned Japanese architect Tadao Ando, the Shanghai Poly Grand Theater is an iconic cultural landmark in the Jiading New City. The theater is also the first in China with a water feature. The Jiading Library features a Jiangnan-style courtyard design that blends traditional architectural charm with contemporary flair. From a bird’s-eye view, its rooftops resemble open books. The library boasts a collection of 300,000 books on open shelves and offers 1,500 reading seats.

Li Qi

The Anting International Automobile City and the Shanghai International Circuit are must-visit destinations. The F1 Chinese Grand Prix is held at the Shanghai International Circuit. Visitors can also enjoy exciting karting experiences here. Next to the circuit is the Porsche Experience Center, where visitors can drive on world-class tracks, relishing the excitement of drifting, cornering and powersliding. For those seeking a slower pace, the Shanghai Auto Expo Park offers the opportunity to ride in vintage convertibles, allowing you to experience the elegance of a bygone era. After that, you can head to the Jiabei Country Park for a mountain biking adventure on a 4.74 km trail in the woods. Alternatively, you can visit Maoqiao Village in Huating Town to enjoy BMX bikes. Jiading is home to China’s first automotive-themed museum. The Shanghai Auto Museum, with a total exhibition area of over 10,000 square meters, boasts a collection of more than 100 vintage cars.

Peng Xiaoyan