Feature / District

Pudong shines with art and festive fun

﻿ Chen Xingjie
Chen Xingjie
  08:00 UTC+8, 2024-10-11       0
Residents and tourists were spoiled for choice as various attractions, scenic spots and commercial areas provided plenty to see, do and buy during National Day festivities.
Ti Gong

"The Great Art of Dunhuang" exhibition at China Art Museum

A plethora of festive activities delighted visitors from October 1-7 during the National Day holiday in the Pudong New Area. The holiday coincided with the annual Shanghai Tourism Festival and the inaugural Shanghai International Light and Shadow Festival, creating a "triple festival" that seamlessly integrated tourism into everyday life.

This fusion of culture, commerce, tourism and sports stimulated holiday consumption and offered a myriad of experiences. Highlights included the ancient Dunhuang art exhibition, stunning views from the newly opened Twin Hills, impressive light displays and elegant equestrian shows.

Ti Gong

A visitor appreciates the ancient mural paintings from Dunhuang.

"The Great Art of Dunhuang" exhibition at China Art Museum significantly boosted the city's cultural and tourism market, drawing 50,000 visitors during the holiday and nearly 100,000 since its debut on September 20. The museum adorned its south square's grand staircase to celebrate with a large "Three Hares Sharing an Ear" floor decal, providing numerous photo opportunities.

In collaboration with the Tate Gallery in the United Kingdom, the Pudong Art Museum presented the "Dialogue with Turner: Evoking the Sublime" and "El Anatsui: After the Red Moon" exhibitions, highlighting art's profound cross-cultural and historical connections.

Ti Gong

The Pudong session of the Shanghai International Light and Shadow Festival

The Pudong session of the Shanghai International Light and Shadow Festival began at Lujiazui Central Green Space, accompanied by six themed "night cycling and lodging" routes and premier light viewing experiences, with local businesses participating.

Pudong Shangri-La Hotel treated guests to light art spectacles and "Dynamic Gathering – Holiday Joy Sports Camp" activities, while the Oriental Riverside Bund View Hotel (Shanghai International Conference Center) offered a sophisticated experience as it partnered with Oriental Pearl TV Tower for the "Cloud Wandering" package. Shanghai Expo Culture Park showcased events like the "Shen Garden Full Court Fragrance" light show.

The Shanghai International Equestrian Center hosted the inaugural Shanghai International Horse Culture Week, bringing numerous "firsts" to the Shanghai, Chinese, and even Asian equestrian communities. This included the Aloga Horse Auction, the second-largest horse auction in Europe.

Ti Gong

The "Night Safari in the Predator Zone" of Shanghai Wild Animal Park allows visitors to get closer to nature.

The second World Expo Qiantan BETTER Life Festival added to the celebrations with five sections and 65 activities showcasing fashion, boutique and art. Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park enhanced the festive spirit with fireworks and light shows.

Shanghai Wild Animal Park launched the "Night Safari in the Predator Zone" to allow visitors to get closer to nature. The 26th Oktoberfest at Holiday Inn Shanghai Pudong started on October 6 and created a joyful gathering moment for tourists from China and abroad to convey friendship.

Public cultural venues including Pudong Library and the Pudong New Area Cultural and Art Guidance Center, remained open, tallying 213,350 visits, 414 activities and 86,040 participants.

Source: SHINE
