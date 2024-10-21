Professor and graduates design a productive future for rural China

Professor Chen Qingjun of Donghua University has a unique vision - to bring modern design to rural China, not just as a beautification effort, but as a means to transform and revitalize communities.

His initiative, the Nationwide Joint Graduation Design project, has made waves across the country, linking over 171 universities with rural areas to tackle real-world problems. Through these projects, Chen and his students have left a tangible impact on villages such as Xiafan in neighboring Zhejiang Province, where they helped locals modernize their products, improve their livelihoods and reconnect with their cultural heritage.

In recognition of his efforts, Chen was named an "Honorary Villager" by the people of Xiafan Village in Ninghai County. This honor speaks to the genuine relationship he has built with the communities he serves, and represents the core philosophy that drives Chen's work - the belief that design can be a tool for social good, one that not only reshapes the physical world but also fosters deeper connections between people and their environment.

Chen's commitment to rural revitalization is not just professional – it is deeply personal. Born into a farming family, Chen's childhood was steeped in the rhythms of rural life. However, even as a young boy, he felt the pull of something more. While his parents encouraged him to focus on practical studies such as math and science, Chen was drawn to art and design. His decision to pursue a career in design was seen as unconventional at the time, but it set him on a path that would later bring him back to the countryside in a unique and valuable role.

After graduating from university, Chen secured a stable job in his hometown, in a traditional "iron rice bowl" position that many would have seen as an ideal outcome. But for Chen, the sense of unfinished business with his passion for design lingered. He continued to pursue further education, eventually earning a PhD and becoming a professor of design at Donghua University. Yet, even as he rose in academia, his connection to his rural roots remained strong and it would ultimately shape his most impactful work.