Professor and graduates design a productive future for rural China
Professor Chen Qingjun of Donghua University has a unique vision - to bring modern design to rural China, not just as a beautification effort, but as a means to transform and revitalize communities.
His initiative, the Nationwide Joint Graduation Design project, has made waves across the country, linking over 171 universities with rural areas to tackle real-world problems. Through these projects, Chen and his students have left a tangible impact on villages such as Xiafan in neighboring Zhejiang Province, where they helped locals modernize their products, improve their livelihoods and reconnect with their cultural heritage.
In recognition of his efforts, Chen was named an "Honorary Villager" by the people of Xiafan Village in Ninghai County. This honor speaks to the genuine relationship he has built with the communities he serves, and represents the core philosophy that drives Chen's work - the belief that design can be a tool for social good, one that not only reshapes the physical world but also fosters deeper connections between people and their environment.
Chen's commitment to rural revitalization is not just professional – it is deeply personal. Born into a farming family, Chen's childhood was steeped in the rhythms of rural life. However, even as a young boy, he felt the pull of something more. While his parents encouraged him to focus on practical studies such as math and science, Chen was drawn to art and design. His decision to pursue a career in design was seen as unconventional at the time, but it set him on a path that would later bring him back to the countryside in a unique and valuable role.
After graduating from university, Chen secured a stable job in his hometown, in a traditional "iron rice bowl" position that many would have seen as an ideal outcome. But for Chen, the sense of unfinished business with his passion for design lingered. He continued to pursue further education, eventually earning a PhD and becoming a professor of design at Donghua University. Yet, even as he rose in academia, his connection to his rural roots remained strong and it would ultimately shape his most impactful work.
One of the challenges Chen has faced throughout his career is bridging the gap between academic theory and real-world impact. In traditional university settings, student graduation projects are often confined to the realm of theory, designed to fulfill academic requirements but with little real-world application. Chen saw this as a missed opportunity.
"Why not make graduation projects something more meaningful?" Chen asked himself. In 2021, Chen launched the Nationwide Joint Graduation Design project, a collaboration between Donghua University and Ninghai County's publicity department.
The initiative challenges students to go beyond the classroom, using their design skills to address real challenges in rural China. The result is a mutually beneficial relationship. Students gain hands-on experience, while villages benefit from fresh ideas and practical solutions.
"In the past, our work would often end up in a portfolio, but now it's actually being used to help people," said Wang Xu, a former student of Chen's who is now a teacher himself. "It's incredibly fulfilling."
What began as a small-scale initiative soon grew into a nationwide movement, attracting support from 171 universities across China.
The impact of these projects is evident in places such as Xiafan Village, where students worked with local villagers to redesign the packaging for traditional mugwort buns and tea.
Before the redesign, the buns were sold in simple bamboo baskets, which did little to preserve freshness or appeal to wider markets. With the new packaging – vacuum-sealed, visually appealing and suitable for shipping – the buns could now be sent as far as Beijing without losing quality.
For Chen, the rural landscape is more than a setting – it's a canvas, one that holds endless potential for creative problem-solving.
He believes that bringing students into these environments, exposing them to real challenges, is the best way to foster a deeper understanding of how design can be used to make a difference.
As the Nationwide Joint Graduation Design project continues to grow, Chen is already looking ahead to new possibilities. His ultimate goal is to create a lasting legacy, where design becomes a cornerstone of rural revitalization in China.
"We want this project to continue for years to come," he says.