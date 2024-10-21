Students innovation contest draws millions of entries globally

The event received applications from 20.83 million college students from 5,406 universities of 153 countries and regions. They brought with them 5.14 million innovative inventions.

The marine-air cross-agent vehicle series "No Cha" and the air-land amphibian non-manned vehicle "Wukong" were among the sci-tech products demonstrated during the China International College Students' Innovation Competition 2024 finals, held at the Minhang campus of the Shanghai Jiao Tong University from October 12-15.

'No Cha' marine-air series

The student team from the College of Oceanography, Shanghai Jiao Tong University, took out the top prize with a score of 950 points.



"No Cha," the first marine-air cross-agent vehicle in the world, is a result of sea-air amphibian equipment research by the students.

Adopting aviation and navigation capacities, "No Cha" is able to traverse the sea and air freely.

Both "No Cha" IV and "No Cha" Sea Arrow were on display.

"No Cha" IV accomplished a global trial submarine journey and marine-air cross-agent journey around the maritime space of Boundary Island in south China's Hainan Province. Its record diving depth was 60 meters below sea level.

At the Pangong Tso lake in the Xizang Autonomous Region, the vessel climbed a height of 5,000 meters above sea level, making itself the first sea-air cross-agent vehicle able to operate in a plateau environment.

"No Cha" Sea Arrow is a novel tail-sitting delta-wing amphibian vehicle able to take off and land vertically while equipped with marine-air cross-agent capacity.

The aircraft is able to perform high-speed diving and emerging into or out of sea at a roughly stable speed, and is expected to offer more flexible and smarter solutions for oceanography research, natural resource exploration and environmental monitoring.

The "No Cha" series made a breakthrough in coordinating the two different agents of water and air. They are noted for their functions in both cross-agent aviation and submerging. In spite of wavy or windy weather conditions, the crafts perform neatly and efficiently.

Jin Yufei, a PhD student from the College of Oceanography, Shanghai Jiao Tong University, described the research journey as both challenging and painstaking.

"We experienced countless failures since the first sea trial in 2017," Jin said. "We retrieved the debris, analyzed it, and developed diverse algorithms under different wave and wind conditions. And finally, we made it in 2021.

"The contest is a good opportunity for us to review all the technologies, to demonstrate them, and to think about the blueprint," Jin added.