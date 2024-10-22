Transcending borders: Students form bonds with Chinese ambassadors
In a heartwarming exchange that transcended borders and spanned continents, students from the Foreign Language Middle School Affiliated to Shanghai Normal University in Songjiang found themselves in an unexpected "pen pal" relationship with Chinese ambassadors.
The unique initiative culminated in an exhibition titled "Wishes and Messages from Chinese Ambassadors Abroad to Students," where 49 Chinese ambassadors stationed in 47 countries and two international organizations sent personal letters and heartfelt messages to the students, bridging a gap between classroom curiosity and real-world diplomacy.
The exchange, a cross-cultural "dialogue" that unfolded over six months, began in the spring with the screening of "Home Coming," a film that highlighted the courage and resilience of Chinese diplomats in challenging situations. The film sparked something in the students, who were so inspired that they penned their thoughts in letters to ambassadors, expressing admiration for the dedication and strength shown by China's diplomats abroad.
"Amidst instability and conflict, we saw how our ambassadors stood firm in their beliefs, embodying the motto 'Wherever you are, the motherland is always with you, and we will always be your strong support,'" wrote one of the students. This admiration ignited the desire to learn more about the lives of these diplomats.
With that, students from 26 classes began pouring their thoughts into handwritten letters, which were then mailed to over 180 Chinese embassies worldwide. Vice principal Jiang Hong admitted they initially had low expectations due to the ambassadors' demanding schedules.
"We knew they were busy and far away," she said. "But we hoped our letters would resonate."
To their surprise, just two months later, a letter bearing a Vietnamese postmark arrived, marking the first reply. Soon, more followed. By the end of August, the students had received 49 letters, each from a different country, filled with encouragement, wisdom and even small tokens of local culture.
For Wu Diyi, a student from class 4 senior two, the experience reshaped her image of ambassadors.
"I used to think of them as distant, authoritative figures," she said. "But through this exchange, I discovered how approachable and kind they truly are."
One of the many letters that touched the students came from Ambassador Pang Chunxue in Albania, who shared an Albanian saying - "Keep learning, and the world is yours." She urged the students to transform the pressure of their studies into motivation, building a foundation for their future.
In addition to these words of wisdom, the ambassadors sent thoughtful souvenirs - national flag pins, stamps and paintings depicting local customs and landscapes - that gave students a glimpse into the diverse cultures and societies across the world.
The transcontinental correspondence not only broadened the students' understanding of diplomacy but also expanded their vision of the world beyond their textbooks.
"As we celebrate the 75th anniversary of our country's founding, this romantic exchange of letters is something we want to share with more students and the wider public," Jiang said.
When: Through October, 8am - 8pm
Where: Songjiang Yunjian Granary
Address: 327 Songhui Road E.