Transcending borders: Students form bonds with Chinese ambassadors

"Pen pal" letters between students from the Foreign Language Middle School Affiliated to Shanghai Normal University and ambassadors from China go on display.

In a heartwarming exchange that transcended borders and spanned continents, students from the Foreign Language Middle School Affiliated to Shanghai Normal University in Songjiang found themselves in an unexpected "pen pal" relationship with Chinese ambassadors. The unique initiative culminated in an exhibition titled "Wishes and Messages from Chinese Ambassadors Abroad to Students," where 49 Chinese ambassadors stationed in 47 countries and two international organizations sent personal letters and heartfelt messages to the students, bridging a gap between classroom curiosity and real-world diplomacy. The exchange, a cross-cultural "dialogue" that unfolded over six months, began in the spring with the screening of "Home Coming," a film that highlighted the courage and resilience of Chinese diplomats in challenging situations. The film sparked something in the students, who were so inspired that they penned their thoughts in letters to ambassadors, expressing admiration for the dedication and strength shown by China's diplomats abroad.

"Amidst instability and conflict, we saw how our ambassadors stood firm in their beliefs, embodying the motto 'Wherever you are, the motherland is always with you, and we will always be your strong support,'" wrote one of the students. This admiration ignited the desire to learn more about the lives of these diplomats. With that, students from 26 classes began pouring their thoughts into handwritten letters, which were then mailed to over 180 Chinese embassies worldwide. Vice principal Jiang Hong admitted they initially had low expectations due to the ambassadors' demanding schedules. "We knew they were busy and far away," she said. "But we hoped our letters would resonate." To their surprise, just two months later, a letter bearing a Vietnamese postmark arrived, marking the first reply. Soon, more followed. By the end of August, the students had received 49 letters, each from a different country, filled with encouragement, wisdom and even small tokens of local culture.