Yu Zhenfei: embodying the art of true friendship

Yu Zhenfei was a revered master of both Kunqu and Peking opera, known not only for his exceptional talent but also for his deep integrity and humility. Originally from Songjiang, he trained under the finest opera teachers, gaining fame for his roles in "The Peony Pavilion" and "The Palace of Eternal Life." Despite his success, Yu remained grounded, embodying the Confucian ideals of loyalty and honor that shaped his life and relationships.

In 1945, after Japan's surrender, Yu visited his old friend Mei Lanfang. Mei, who had grown a beard and stopped performing in protest during the war, was eager to return to the stage, but his voice had weakened after years of silence. Mei's frustration was clear, but Yu, ever the calm and loyal friend, offered quiet reassurance: "Eight years of not singing won't undo your talent. This is not the end."

The next day, Yu arrived at Mei's home with a flute in hand. He encouraged Mei to try Kunqu, a genre they both revered, as its lighter melodies might help Mei regain his confidence. Yu played while Mei tentatively sang "The Peony Pavilion" and the two men, united in their craft, found solace in the music. It was a simple act, but one that would reignite Mei's passion for performance.

Yu's support did not stop there. Knowing that Mei had no troupe ready, Yu took it upon himself to organize a comeback. He worked tirelessly behind the scenes, securing a venue and bringing together the resources needed for Mei's return to the stage. On November 28, 1945, Mei performed to sold-out crowds in Shanghai, his comeback a triumph.

Despite Mei's offer of financial reward, Yu refused, insisting, "A gentleman's friendship is as pure as water." Even gifts of fine fabric from Mei were declined. For Yu, helping a friend was its own reward.

Yu's quiet humility and unwavering loyalty defined not only his relationship with Mei but also his approach to life. His artistry, rooted in traditional Confucian values, reflected a man more concerned with friendship and integrity than fame. Yu's enduring support for Mei, without expectation of recognition or reward, exemplified the true spirit of their bond – a friendship that transcended the stage.