Minhang District events mark end of fall season
Cake delights in Zhuanqiao
News in brief
Book house opens
The Minhang Urban Book House Huatian Branch has opened to the public in Huizhong Village, Pujiang Town. The branch is the fifth book store in Pujiang and the first rural Urban Book Store in Minhang. Trial operation hours for the Huatian Branch are from 8:30am to 4:30pm Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays.
'Shrooms on show
The Very Good Yunnan Mushroom Festival was held this month at The Hub in Minhang, marking the 28 years of pairing assistance between Shanghai and Yunnan Province. Colorful and uniquely shaped mushroom art installations were featured to promote the mushroom culture. Distinctive handicrafts from Yunnan were also displayed, including clay tea sets, pottery jars and ceramic cats.
Coffee city walk
"Guanghua Road's Coffee Aroma Journey" was recently selected as one of Minhang's top 10 distinctive city walk routes. The itinerary features a range of unique cafes along Guanghua Road that include Verbandtuch Bagel & Cafe, the cafe booth inside Minhang City Book House Zhuanqiao Branch, Manner Coffee, Luckin Coffee, Starbucks, Uncle Beam & His Daughter, Huge Pizza and 79 Coffee Lab.
Vegetable alliance
Minhang has created a vegetable sector alliance, an innovative consortium centered around the vegetable industry. Before its formation, each vegetable cooperative operated independently, which often led to difficulties in market adaptation, resulting in poor sales or unsold produce. Twelve local enterprises have joined the alliance, responsible for ensuring the production and supply of vegetables within the district.
New food base
Nouriz (Shanghai) Food Co has established a new base in Meilong Town's Reeb 1987 Industrial Innovation Park. The company is a subsidiary of the state-owned China Animal Husbandry Group, mainly focusing on operating high-quality dairy products imported from New Zealand. Nouriz Shanghai was established in 2006. In 2017, the state-owned CAHG became its largest shareholder. CAHG has completed a full industry chain layout in New Zealand's dairy sector, owning farms and factories, thus creating a comprehensive industry chain platform from milk source to production and brand operation.
Aiming at youth
The Weijing InCity shopping center in Xinzhuang Town introduced new experiential businesses aimed at young consumers during the National Day holiday. From theaters to cartoons, from anime to music culture, the mall's central atrium offered enhanced shopping and entertainment experiences.
Food and TCM
Nourishing dishes for shuangjiang
Shuangjiang (霜降), or Frost's Descent, is the last solar term of autumn, occurring on October 23 this year. It signifies the onset of colder weather and the appearance of the first frost and also marks the approach of winter.
During this period, our body's yang, or warm, energy transitions from dispersing to storing, making it susceptible to damp and cold. Inadequate warmth can lead to joint pain and respiratory illnesses. It's crucial to dress appropriately for the temperature and avoid cold foods to protect the spleen and stomach.
Frost's Descent also marks the harvest season for persimmons. Rich in nutrients, they offer significant health benefits and are ideal for people with a hot constitution or yin, or cold, deficiency.
Chestnuts, known for their warm and sweet properties, are beneficial for nourishing the stomach and spleen, strengthening the kidneys, promoting blood circulation and alleviating coughs and phlegm. Cooked chestnuts can also help treat chronic diarrhea caused by spleen and stomach coldness. Popular dishes include braised pork with chestnuts, braised chicken with chestnuts and chestnut soup with sweet potatoes.
Yam, with its sweet and neutral properties, can be cooked in various ways, such as porridge. A recommended recipe is yam, red date and millet porridge: peel and dice the yam, then cook it with millet and red dates for 40 minutes. Add goji berries and rock sugar to taste before serving.
Minhang Culture
Dazhi River
This is the largest man-made municipal canal excavated in Shanghai during the early years after its liberation. In 1977, to address the issue of three unconnected water systems in Nanhui County and to improve irrigation and drainage in the Pudong area, Shanghai decided to excavate the Dazhi River. Today, it functions as flood control, drainage, navigation, irrigation and water storage and regulation.