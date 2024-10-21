Minhang District events mark end of fall season

News in brief

Book house opens

The Minhang Urban Book House Huatian Branch has opened to the public in Huizhong Village, Pujiang Town. The branch is the fifth book store in Pujiang and the first rural Urban Book Store in Minhang. Trial operation hours for the Huatian Branch are from 8:30am to 4:30pm Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays.

'Shrooms on show

The Very Good Yunnan Mushroom Festival was held this month at The Hub in Minhang, marking the 28 years of pairing assistance between Shanghai and Yunnan Province. Colorful and uniquely shaped mushroom art installations were featured to promote the mushroom culture. Distinctive handicrafts from Yunnan were also displayed, including clay tea sets, pottery jars and ceramic cats.

Coffee city walk

"Guanghua Road's Coffee Aroma Journey" was recently selected as one of Minhang's top 10 distinctive city walk routes. The itinerary features a range of unique cafes along Guanghua Road that include Verbandtuch Bagel & Cafe, the cafe booth inside Minhang City Book House Zhuanqiao Branch, Manner Coffee, Luckin Coffee, Starbucks, Uncle Beam & His Daughter, Huge Pizza and 79 Coffee Lab.

Vegetable alliance

Minhang has created a vegetable sector alliance, an innovative consortium centered around the vegetable industry. Before its formation, each vegetable cooperative operated independently, which often led to difficulties in market adaptation, resulting in poor sales or unsold produce. Twelve local enterprises have joined the alliance, responsible for ensuring the production and supply of vegetables within the district.

New food base

Nouriz (Shanghai) Food Co has established a new base in Meilong Town's Reeb 1987 Industrial Innovation Park. The company is a subsidiary of the state-owned China Animal Husbandry Group, mainly focusing on operating high-quality dairy products imported from New Zealand. Nouriz Shanghai was established in 2006. In 2017, the state-owned CAHG became its largest shareholder. CAHG has completed a full industry chain layout in New Zealand's dairy sector, owning farms and factories, thus creating a comprehensive industry chain platform from milk source to production and brand operation.

Aiming at youth

The Weijing InCity shopping center in Xinzhuang Town introduced new experiential businesses aimed at young consumers during the National Day holiday. From theaters to cartoons, from anime to music culture, the mall's central atrium offered enhanced shopping and entertainment experiences.