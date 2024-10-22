﻿
Feature / District

Songjiang hosts unicorns at Pujiang Forum

SHINE
  16:29 UTC+8, 2024-10-22       0
The 2024 Pujiang Innovation Forum sub-forum on Unicorn Innovation and Development forum focused on the development and growth of unicorn companies.
SHINE
  16:29 UTC+8, 2024-10-22       0
Songjiang hosts unicorns at Pujiang Forum

A sub-forum of the 2024 Pujiang Innovation Forum on unicorn innovation and development was held recently at the G60 Science and Technology Innovation Corridor in Songjiang, aiming to support unicorn companies' expansion into new industries and promote regional economic development.

Nearly 100 representatives from unicorn companies, investment institutions, new economy experts and government officials from across the country gathered to exchange views, showcase achievements and discuss the latest developments and future trends.

One of the unicorn companies, Huihe Healthcare, shared insights on "Innovative Medical Devices: China's Path to the World." Huihe Healthcare, which was incubated in Songjiang five years ago, has achieved leading technological innovations in cardiac valve intervention, vascular intervention and electrophysiology intervention. Its cheif executive Lin Lin expressed excitement about the company's success, attributing it to the support of Songjiang District. Huihe expects breakthrough sales performance this year.

Songjiang District is home to 81 national-level "Little Giants" in specialized and new industries, along with 1,237 municipal-level specialized and innovative enterprises, ranking among the highest in the city. With research and development expenditure reaching 6.79 percent, primarily from enterprises, Songjiang's business sector plays a leading role in driving regional industrial development.

During the opening ceremony, Songjiang District Party Secretary Wang Huajie highlighted the district's commitment to leveraging its position as the hub of the G60 Science and Technology Innovation Corridor. The district aims to integrate education, technology and talent to achieve innovation and industry coupling. It plans to establish a mechanism to identify and nurture high-growth companies and build a comprehensive innovation industry development system. The district also plans to focus on constructing laboratories, R&D institutions, proof-of-concept centers and pilot production centers, as well as promoting high-quality incubators for 6G and satellite internet.

Additionally, Songjiang will focus on integrating advanced manufacturing and modern services, with an emphasis on high-end, intelligent and green industries. It aims to enhance its competitiveness in areas such as next-generation information technology, artificial intelligence, biomedicine, high-end equipment, and new materials.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Fang
Songjiang
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     