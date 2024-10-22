Songjiang hosts unicorns at Pujiang Forum

A sub-forum of the 2024 Pujiang Innovation Forum on unicorn innovation and development was held recently at the G60 Science and Technology Innovation Corridor in Songjiang, aiming to support unicorn companies' expansion into new industries and promote regional economic development.

Nearly 100 representatives from unicorn companies, investment institutions, new economy experts and government officials from across the country gathered to exchange views, showcase achievements and discuss the latest developments and future trends.

One of the unicorn companies, Huihe Healthcare, shared insights on "Innovative Medical Devices: China's Path to the World." Huihe Healthcare, which was incubated in Songjiang five years ago, has achieved leading technological innovations in cardiac valve intervention, vascular intervention and electrophysiology intervention. Its cheif executive Lin Lin expressed excitement about the company's success, attributing it to the support of Songjiang District. Huihe expects breakthrough sales performance this year.

Songjiang District is home to 81 national-level "Little Giants" in specialized and new industries, along with 1,237 municipal-level specialized and innovative enterprises, ranking among the highest in the city. With research and development expenditure reaching 6.79 percent, primarily from enterprises, Songjiang's business sector plays a leading role in driving regional industrial development.

During the opening ceremony, Songjiang District Party Secretary Wang Huajie highlighted the district's commitment to leveraging its position as the hub of the G60 Science and Technology Innovation Corridor. The district aims to integrate education, technology and talent to achieve innovation and industry coupling. It plans to establish a mechanism to identify and nurture high-growth companies and build a comprehensive innovation industry development system. The district also plans to focus on constructing laboratories, R&D institutions, proof-of-concept centers and pilot production centers, as well as promoting high-quality incubators for 6G and satellite internet.

Additionally, Songjiang will focus on integrating advanced manufacturing and modern services, with an emphasis on high-end, intelligent and green industries. It aims to enhance its competitiveness in areas such as next-generation information technology, artificial intelligence, biomedicine, high-end equipment, and new materials.