Senior male dancers bring fresh attitude to art and life

The passion of senior citizens for art and culture heated up in Minhang District's Hongqiao, in 1999, when Ni Xiaoyun, a retired female military art troupe member, moved to the town and became the dancing teacher at its community school.



"We had male shadow boxers on stage, but lacked male dancers then," Ni recalled. "Good male dancers were even more scarce."

The town held an annual seniors' gymnastics competition and grassroots talent show. When Ni recognized someone who might make a promising dancer, she would muster up her courage and boldly ask them to join.

Bian Zhengxian, 70, Sheng Yeli, 60, Chen Shenghong, 65, and Sheng Zhenxing, 67, were among the male dancers Ni recruited whose bright time in the limelight left a deep impression.

Bian was the first recruited. He was the cornerstone for the entire Hongqiao Dream Seniors Dancing Troupe and partly the reason the troupe was supported and funded till today.

"After China resumed its national college entrance exam in the late 1970s, I took and actually passed the exam, and received an admission letter from Shanghai Normal University for a dancing major," said Bian, a Minhang resident.

"I was the only bread-earner for the family then. Further, the future of a dancing major looked bleak at a time when the entire nation was aspiring toward scientific and technological advancement."

He therefore gave up his university opportunity.

Years later he chose Chinese as his major and, after graduation worked as a secretary at an industrial foundation, a foreign enterprise and a college pharmaceutical research center.

"But I didn't give up dancing," he said.

His favorite TV moments was any dancing by the Song and Dance Ensemble of the General Political Department of the PLA (Chinese People's Liberation Army) during holiday celebration galas.

His understanding of dance was more deeply enriched as time passed.

"Besides contemporary Chinese ballets, classic Western ballets have their repertoire, including 'Swan Lake' and 'Don Quixote,'" Bian said.

Bian first chose the road frequently taken but the road less taken was waiting for him after his retirement.