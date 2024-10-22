﻿
Feature / District

Robot rehabilitation helps hospital accelerate ICU patient recovery

SHINE
  16:20 UTC+8, 2024-10-22       0
Robotic rehabilitation technology, by providing weight support and balance protection, helps patients resume standing and walking after muscle and mobility loss.
Lu's children strike a victory pose in a photo with her, celebrating her successful recovery.

After a severe lung infection and two months in the ICU, a 53-year-old woman surnamed Lu was left with ICU-acquired weakness, a condition causing severe muscle weakness and mobility loss. Although her condition improved, she faced a challenging recovery.

In June, seeking specialized care, Lu was transferred to the Yangzhi Rehabilitation Hospital affiliated to Tongji University. A multidisciplinary team led by Dr Wei Yujie developed a personalized rehabilitation plan to remove her tracheostomy tubes and help her walk with a walker within six weeks.

When admitted, Lu could not stand or move due to muscle atrophy. However, with the help of robotic rehabilitation technology, which provided weight support and balance protection, she was able to begin standing and walking training. After six weeks of robotic-assisted therapy, she was able to walk a short-distance using a walker.

In addition to physical recovery, the hospital team addressed Lu's anxiety and cognitive challenges with psychological interventions, including memory exercises and incorporating her love of flowers into therapy.

"I feel better every day and am confident I'll leave the ICU soon," Lu shared.

This comprehensive approach to recovery highlights the potential of robotic rehabilitation to improve patient outcomes after prolonged ICU stays.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Fang
