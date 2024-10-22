Songjiang's flesh Huangpu River hairy crabs hit the market early

Crab lovers are in for a treat as Songjiang's locally bred Huangpu River hairy crabs have arrived earlier than expected. Dangwanli Crab Farm in Xiaokunshan Town has already harvested small-sized female crabs, offering an early taste of the autumn delicacy.

On the morning of September 18, Dangwanli Crab Farm was teeming with activity. Workers waited near the ponds, raising their nets to show buckets full of fierce, hairy crabs. These crabs had long, spindly legs and bright, spotless gills. Despite their tiny size, these female crabs weigh around 150 grams each.

"Our Huangpu River hairy crabs, particularly the females, have completed their molting process. These smaller females have reached 60 to 70 percent maturity, thanks to dedicated pond cultivation," said farm manager Gu Hongming. "We're inviting customers to get a head start on the season – the crab roe, texture and flavor are all exceptional."

The initial batch of crabs on the market primarily consists of little female crabs, with fully grown crabs scheduled to be available in early October. Nonetheless, keen food connoisseurs have already started placing orders and sampling the early bounty. Since the first catch on September 15 , the farm has averaged daily sales of 15,000 yuan (US$2,124.65).

"We're moving around 300 crabs a day, and some of our long-time customers come specifically to savor this early-season freshness," Gu said.