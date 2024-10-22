﻿
Feature / District

Songjiang's flesh Huangpu River hairy crabs hit the market early

  16:27 UTC+8, 2024-10-22
Small-sized female crabs from the Dangwanli Crab Farm in Xiaokunshan Town has already hit the market, offering an early taste of the autumn delicacy.
A farmer is diligently harvesting hairy crabs from the pond to fulfill the early orders.



Crab lovers are in for a treat as Songjiang's locally bred Huangpu River hairy crabs have arrived earlier than expected. Dangwanli Crab Farm in Xiaokunshan Town has already harvested small-sized female crabs, offering an early taste of the autumn delicacy.

On the morning of September 18, Dangwanli Crab Farm was teeming with activity. Workers waited near the ponds, raising their nets to show buckets full of fierce, hairy crabs. These crabs had long, spindly legs and bright, spotless gills. Despite their tiny size, these female crabs weigh around 150 grams each.

"Our Huangpu River hairy crabs, particularly the females, have completed their molting process. These smaller females have reached 60 to 70 percent maturity, thanks to dedicated pond cultivation," said farm manager Gu Hongming. "We're inviting customers to get a head start on the season – the crab roe, texture and flavor are all exceptional."

The initial batch of crabs on the market primarily consists of little female crabs, with fully grown crabs scheduled to be available in early October. Nonetheless, keen food connoisseurs have already started placing orders and sampling the early bounty. Since the first catch on September 15 , the farm has averaged daily sales of 15,000 yuan (US$2,124.65).

"We're moving around 300 crabs a day, and some of our long-time customers come specifically to savor this early-season freshness," Gu said.

This year, Dangwanli Crab Farm has set out 280 mu (roughly 46 acres) for Huangpu River hairy crab cultivation. The farm has witnessed a considerable increase in both crab quality and yield by implementing environmentally friendly procedures such as water purification, proper stocking densities and feeding scientific approaches. Notably, this season also marks the introduction of clever bird-deterrent systems, providing a more efficient and fruitful harvest.

As the aroma of crab season fills the air, early customers can enjoy Songjiang's famous Huangpu River crabs before the full season begins in October, providing an opportunity to indulge in the region's greatest flavors.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Fang
