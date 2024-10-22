﻿
Citizens' Art Night School opens doors for fall term

The Songjiang branch of the Shanghai Citizens' Art Night School has made history by covering all sub-districts and towns in the area for the first time.
The Songjiang branch of the Shanghai Citizens' Art Night School has opened its doors for the fall semester, making history by covering all subdistricts and towns in the area for the first time. A record-breaking 1,072 students enrolled, including 947 for in-person classes and 125 for online courses.

This fall's curriculum offers a rich variety of online courses, including ocarina, fine brush painting and guqin, all of which quickly reached full capacity. Students praised the instructors for their detailed teaching methods and interactive approach, leading to overwhelmingly positive feedback.

At 7pm on September 2, three courses kicked off simultaneously via online platforms. Instructors engaged with students from their virtual "classrooms" using live video and PowerPoint presentations.

Guqin teacher Dai Junbei captivated learners with an introduction to the instrument's materials, structure, styles and techniques, capping off the lesson with a live performance of classic pieces.

Fine brush painting instructor Wang Haixia guided students step-by-step through the art of paper selection, brushwork and color techniques, as they sketched their own intricate designs.

Ocarina teacher Liu Leixin focused on fundamental knowledge in the first session, with students eagerly interacting and sharing photos of their ocarinas.

The 90-minute online classes flew by and, even after the ocarina course officially ended, students were reluctant to leave, excitedly exchanging experiences about mastering breath control – a clear sign of their enthusiasm for the instrument. The lively session eventually ran 10 minutes over time.

A representative from the Cultural Activities Department of the Songjiang Cultural Center said that this fall marks the first time the night school has achieved full coverage across all towns, underscoring the rising demand for art education in the district. To accommodate students in more remote areas such as Yexie, Maogang and Xinbang, the school transitioned their in-person classes to online formats.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Fang
