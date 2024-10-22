Shanghai Root Cultural Tourism Festival opens with the 'Autumn Roots' heritage and nature exploration tour

Central to this year's festival is the "Autumn Roots 18 Tours," a curated experience that takes visitors deep into Songjiang's most exciting new cultural and tourism offerings.

On a breezy evening in mid-September, the curtain rose on one of Shanghai's most anticipated cultural celebrations – the 2024 Shanghai Root Cultural Tourism Festival. Under the lights of the iconic Shanghai Film Park, a dazzling procession of 25 vibrant floats, including one from the renowned Sheshan National Tourism Resort, paraded through the streets of Songjiang, marking the beginning of a festival that promises to immerse visitors in the beauty and culture of the city's "root." This year's event is more than just a celebration – it is a three-month journey through time, tradition and innovation. Running from September to November, the festival unfolds in a spectacular array of activities, inviting locals and visitors alike to explore the rich cultural heritage of Songjiang, known as the "root" of Shanghai.

A celebration of culture, innovation and joy Central to this year's festival is the newly launched "Autumn Roots 18 Tours," a curated experience that takes visitors deep into Songjiang's most exciting new cultural and tourism offerings. At the heart of the festival is a fusion of old and new. The "Autumn Roots 18 Tours" introduces a fresh perspective on Songjiang's charm, blending traditional elements with modern experiences. Visitors can explore an innovative AI-driven light and shadow virtual filming experience at Shanghai Film Park or embark on a whimsical adventure with "Dundun's Adventure," a new family-friendly tourism and film fusion project. These new attractions promise a fully immersive experience, capturing the vibrant spirit of Songjiang and presenting it in a fresh light. As the festival continues, Songjiang is set to transform into a lively stage for 18 integrated scenes, spanning business, culture, sports and agriculture. Tourists and locals can expect everything from energetic performances and exhibitions to competitions and market events, all designed to ignite fresh enthusiasm for cultural tourism and inspire visitors to dive deeper into the unique essence of Songjiang. This year's festival seeks to showcase Songjiang as a cultural destination that is both deeply rooted in tradition and forward-looking, offering experiences for every taste.

Key events that capture the spirit of Shanghai Among the festival's highlights are four standout events that capture the diverse and lively spirit of the city. On Songjiang streets, a parade of floats signaled the start of the festival. The Millennium Ancient Town Dragon Boat Invitational saw traditional dragon boats racing through Songjiang's historic waters, echoing a series of activities commemorating 400 years since the legendary Ming-Dynasty (1368-1644) adventurer Xu Xiake set out from Sheshan. Meanwhile, the second edition of Songjiang's Coffee Golden Week invited coffee lovers to indulge in the district's emerging café culture, blending artisanal brews with traditional flavors. The festival also coincided with the Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day holidays, making it a must-visit destination for anyone looking to celebrate with flair. In addition, from the Shanghai Happy Valley Street Celebrities Festival – where street artists and internet celebrities take center stage – to the Jigao Rabbit Nest National Trend Carnival, a celebration of Hanfu fashion and intangible cultural heritage, there's something for everyone. Nature lovers can also look forward to the Shanghai Sheshan Forest Tourism Festival, featuring a series of outdoor experiences such as forest markets, eco-tours and live natural music performances.

An immersive journey through art and adventure The festival is as much about cultural expression as it is about community and creativity. Local cultural attractions such as Zuibai Pond and Fangta Park have unveiled a series of popular and engaging activities, including calligraphy showcases, exhibitions, interactive experiences and cultural performances, offering visitors a rich and immersive taste of the area's heritage. The Shanghai Citizens Art Exhibition at Yunjian Hall showcases the artistic talent of local residents, providing a window into the vibrant cultural life of Songjiang. Meanwhile, the Shanghai Recitation Arts Festival brought poetry to life, with renowned performers gracing the stage alongside local "community stars" to share the beauty of classic verse. The "Xiaokunshan Cup" Rural Ironman Triathlon offered a unique blend of physical challenge and scenic beauty, with participants racing through the picturesque countryside of Songjiang. Similarly, the second stage of the Tour of Shanghai New Cites Cycling Race took cycling pros on a thrilling tour of the district, passing such scenic and cultural landmarks as Guangfulin Cultural Relics Park and Sheshan National Forest Park, promoting both health and cultural exploration.