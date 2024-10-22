Songjiang lights up during inaugural Shanghai light festival

As the night settled over Songjiang on September 23, something magical began to unfold by the shores of Fulin Lake. The first Shanghai International Light Festival's Songjiang sub-venue lit its lanterns, transforming the Guangfulin Cultural Relics Site into a dazzling spectacle of light, color and innovation.

Over 5,000 visitors gathered to witness a one-of-a-kind show that seamlessly blended ancient traditions with cutting-edge technology.

As the clock struck 6:30pm, the sky darkened and the first flickers of light began to illuminate the scenic viewing platform on Longyuan Road. The breathtaking light and shadow display soon began, projecting images of Songjiang's rich cultural history onto the buildings around Fulin Lake. Visitors looked on as symbols of water, rivers, mountains, ancestors and pottery unfurled before their eyes, telling the story of Songjiang's historical roots as "the cradle of Shanghai."

One of the evening's most mesmerizing moments came when two traditional boats glided across the lake, carrying performers dressed in a striking blend of Hanfu and modern attire. Against the backdrop of Songjiang's ancient canal system, they created a moving tableau of the region's bustling trade routes, embodying a timeless dialogue between the past and the present. The crowd applauded in amazement, with one visitor, Wang Dai, remarking: "The fusion of different elements – traditional and modern – is so unique and impressive."

As the night progressed, the sky was lit up by 500 drones, forming words such as "Land of Books," "City of Film" and "Garden City," showcasing Songjiang's blend of culture and technology. This innovative display highlighted the district's achievements in scientific innovation while paying tribute to its deep cultural heritage.

Yuan Qi, deputy manager of Shanghai Songjiang Cultural Tourism Development Co, summed up the event's significance.

"This light festival is not only about celebrating Songjiang's past but also about sharing our hopes for the future," Yuan said.

The Guangfulin site is just one of many dazzling displays in Songjiang as part of the festival, which runs until October 18. From the electrifying light show at Happy Valley to the poetic riverside scenes at Sijingtang River, every corner of the district offers a new experience.