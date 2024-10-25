China's first train theme miniature park opens

China’s first Miniature Wonderland themed around model trains opened recently at Shanghai International Automobile City in Jiading District.

The indoor park, which took nearly a year to build, covers more than 2,000 square meters. It features more than 10 model trains at a scaled down ratio of 1:87. The trains include vintage steam engine locomotive and the domestically produced Harmony high-speed train.

With the sound of a train whistle, you’ll embark on a journey through stunning landscapes which include the Knight City of Provence, towns in the Swiss Alps, and medieval castles in Spain. The miniature figures are another highlight, each designed with detailed features. Hidden buttons are scattered throughout the display, allowing visitors to discover fun secrets by pressing them.

According to Jin Gang, co-founder of the miniature park, it’s both a paradise for train enthusiasts and a mini fairytale world, adding another major attraction in the suburban district.