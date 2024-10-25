Yum China launches supply chain management center

Yum China, which owns KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell in China as well as some local chains such as Little Sheep, inaugurated its largest self-built supply chain management center in China in Jiading on September 24. The facility, covering a site area of 61,000 square meters, was completed in just over two years.

The facility incorporates cutting-edge technologies such as automated logistics, ASRS (Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems) equipment and rooftop distributed photovoltaics, with the goal of creating an efficient, intelligent and environmentally friendly flagship hub for supply chain operations.

“This center not only meets Yum China’s supply chain service needs in East China but also supports cold chain integration nationwide, marking the company’s progress in world-class supply chain management,” said Joey Wat, CEO of Yum China.

The center incorporates ambient temperature storage, cold chain storage, office space and support facilities. The 12-layer zone with the ASRS system in its cold storage warehouse provides over 9,000 pallet slots in a 2,500-square-meter area, increasing space utilization by over 20 percent and operational efficiency through automated identification, storage and retrieval.

By the end of the year, the center will have implemented a high-density four-way shuttle storage system, allowing personnel to focus on more valuable duties.

Rooftop photovoltaic panels with a capacity of 1.5 megawatts have been erected, and are estimated to generate more than 1.5 million kilowatt-hours per year, greatly supporting cold storage’s energy needs.

Yum China has implemented a thorough supply chain management system since its entry into China 37 years ago.

As of August 2024, it had 33 logistics hubs around the country, serving more than 1,700 cities and towns.