Road trip takes automobile buffs along Jiading's auto cultural tourism route

Jiading is one of the birthplaces of China’s automobile industry, a hub for motorsports, a highland for automobile culture and a model for new growth drivers in the automobile industry. To explore Jiading’s distinctive automobile culture, a special automobile cultural tourism route offers a fresh and unforgettable journey. The route, unveiled at the opening ceremony of the 2024 Jiading Tourism Festival on September 30, aims to enhance the travel experiences for both residents and visitors. Themed “Chasing the Wind in Jiading Smart Auto City,” the two-day route connects iconic landmarks such as the Shanghai Auto Museum, Shanghai Auto Expo Park, and Shanghai International Circuit, highlighting the district’s rich automobile culture.

Day 1 Shanghai Auto Museum — EV-AI Harbor — Shanghai Auto Expo Park and Hanswerks Art Garage — Miniature Wonderland — RV China (Shanghai) Campsite — Yuanyulequ Drive-in Cinema Lunch recommendations: Jazz Pier, Musa Basjoo Dinner recommendation: Crowne Plaza Shanghai Anting Accommodation recommendations: Auto-themed guestrooms at Auto City Ruili, Crowne Plaza Shanghai Anting

Day 2 SAIC Volkswagen Anting MEB Factory — Anting’s auto metaverse industry base — Anting Old Street or METALOOP at Life Hub@Anting — Shanghai International Circuit — SIC Kart Land — Porsche Experience Center Lunch recommendations: Anting Old Street, Life Hub@Anting

Shanghai Auto Museum Shanghai Auto Museum, China’s first professional automobile-themed museum, houses over 100 rare vintage cars and more than 1,000 supporting exhibits, showcasing the evolution of automobiles over hundreds of years. Located in the picturesque Shanghai Auto Expo Park, the museum includes a History Gallery, Collection Gallery, Technology Zone and an interactive space for children. Visitors can enjoy a unique ride in a vintage car, reliving the 1960s with the special treatment once reserved for foreign guests or stepping into the shoes of the protagonist from the movie “Green Book.”

Miniature Wonderland All aboard! In just one day, visitors can take in stunning landscapes such as the Knight City of Provence in France, Swiss towns at the foot of the snowy Alps, and medieval castles in Spain. The Miniature Wonderland at the Shanghai International Automobile City also features Chinese elements, including a futuristic smart city and the mystical ancient Dunhuang Silk Road, which offers an immersive experience. Good food is equally important. The “Jiading Yizhuocai” at the Crowne Plaza Shanghai Anting serves up a selection of eight cold dishes, 10 hot dishes, two soups, and six desserts, featuring local specialties such as Nanxiang Luohan cuisine, Jiangqiao lamb, and Xuhang steamed cakes. Each dish has its own story, providing not only distinctive flavors but also a window into Jiading’s history and culture. Visitors can try the auto-themed rooms at Auto City Ruili Hotel, which feature rooftop tents, car models, car-themed decorations, as well as car-shaped toothbrushes and tissue boxes, all creating a personalized stay.

Shanghai International Circuit A visit to Jiading wouldn’t be complete without experiencing the thrill of motorsport speed. The Shanghai International Circuit features China’s only Formula 1 track, spanning 5.45 kilometers with tricky corners and long straights. It has hosted the F1 Chinese Grand Prix and other major races since 2004. The Porsche Experience Center features facilities such as multifunctional driving areas, simulated ice tracks, low-friction loops, and off-road experience zones. Whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned driver, there’s something for everyone to enjoy behind the wheel. The SIC Kart Land offers one of Asia’s most challenging tracks, with a length of 1.234 kilometers and 18 challenging turns. Visitors can don a helmet, hit the gas and speed around the track.

SAIC Volkswagen MEB Factory The SAIC Volkswagen tour at its new energy MEB factory in Anting Town gives visitors curious about how cars are assembled a firsthand look at the process. Visitors can ride a special electric cart through the production workshops, seeing vehicles being assembled from individual parts while experiencing the appeal of cutting-edge manufacturing techniques and modern technology. The auto-themed experiences continue at the EV-AI Harbor where visitors can take a self-driving car ride and discover autonomous driving technology. They can also visit the Hanswerks Art Garage, China’s first offline experience space for automotive culture. For a more relaxed option, they can head to the Yuanyulequ Drive-in Cinema to watch movies under the stars with friends.