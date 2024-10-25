﻿
Feature / District

Road trip takes automobile buffs along Jiading's auto cultural tourism route

Ye Fengting
  09:00 UTC+8, 2024-10-28       0
To experience Jiading's distinctive automobile culture, a special automobile cultural tourism route offers a fresh and unforgettable journey.
Ye Fengting
  09:00 UTC+8, 2024-10-28       0

Jiading is one of the birthplaces of China’s automobile industry, a hub for motorsports, a highland for automobile culture and a model for new growth drivers in the automobile industry. To explore Jiading’s distinctive automobile culture, a special automobile cultural tourism route offers a fresh and unforgettable journey.

The route, unveiled at the opening ceremony of the 2024 Jiading Tourism Festival on September 30, aims to enhance the travel experiences for both residents and visitors.

Themed “Chasing the Wind in Jiading Smart Auto City,” the two-day route connects iconic landmarks such as the Shanghai Auto Museum, Shanghai Auto Expo Park, and Shanghai International Circuit, highlighting the district’s rich automobile culture.

Day 1

Shanghai Auto Museum — EV-AI Harbor — Shanghai Auto Expo Park and Hanswerks Art Garage — Miniature Wonderland — RV China (Shanghai) Campsite — Yuanyulequ Drive-in Cinema

Lunch recommendations: Jazz Pier, Musa Basjoo

Dinner recommendation: Crowne Plaza Shanghai Anting

Accommodation recommendations: Auto-themed guestrooms at Auto City Ruili, Crowne Plaza Shanghai Anting

Day 2

SAIC Volkswagen Anting MEB Factory — Anting’s auto metaverse industry base — Anting Old Street or METALOOP at Life Hub@Anting — Shanghai International Circuit — SIC Kart Land — Porsche Experience Center

Lunch recommendations: Anting Old Street, Life Hub@Anting

Shanghai Auto Museum

Shanghai Auto Museum, China’s first professional automobile-themed museum, houses over 100 rare vintage cars and more than 1,000 supporting exhibits, showcasing the evolution of automobiles over hundreds of years.

Located in the picturesque Shanghai Auto Expo Park, the museum includes a History Gallery, Collection Gallery, Technology Zone and an interactive space for children.

Visitors can enjoy a unique ride in a vintage car, reliving the 1960s with the special treatment once reserved for foreign guests or stepping into the shoes of the protagonist from the movie “Green Book.”

Road trip takes automobile buffs along Jiading's auto cultural tourism route

Miniature Wonderland

All aboard! In just one day, visitors can take in stunning landscapes such as the Knight City of Provence in France, Swiss towns at the foot of the snowy Alps, and medieval castles in Spain.

The Miniature Wonderland at the Shanghai International Automobile City also features Chinese elements, including a futuristic smart city and the mystical ancient Dunhuang Silk Road, which offers an immersive experience.

Good food is equally important. The “Jiading Yizhuocai” at the Crowne Plaza Shanghai Anting serves up a selection of eight cold dishes, 10 hot dishes, two soups, and six desserts, featuring local specialties such as Nanxiang Luohan cuisine, Jiangqiao lamb, and Xuhang steamed cakes. Each dish has its own story, providing not only distinctive flavors but also a window into Jiading’s history and culture.

Visitors can try the auto-themed rooms at Auto City Ruili Hotel, which feature rooftop tents, car models, car-themed decorations, as well as car-shaped toothbrushes and tissue boxes, all creating a personalized stay.

Road trip takes automobile buffs along Jiading's auto cultural tourism route

Shanghai International Circuit

A visit to Jiading wouldn’t be complete without experiencing the thrill of motorsport speed. The Shanghai International Circuit features China’s only Formula 1 track, spanning 5.45 kilometers with tricky corners and long straights. It has hosted the F1 Chinese Grand Prix and other major races since 2004.

The Porsche Experience Center features facilities such as multifunctional driving areas, simulated ice tracks, low-friction loops, and off-road experience zones. Whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned driver, there’s something for everyone to enjoy behind the wheel.

The SIC Kart Land offers one of Asia’s most challenging tracks, with a length of 1.234 kilometers and 18 challenging turns. Visitors can don a helmet, hit the gas and speed around the track.

Road trip takes automobile buffs along Jiading's auto cultural tourism route

SAIC Volkswagen MEB Factory

The SAIC Volkswagen tour at its new energy MEB factory in Anting Town gives visitors curious about how cars are assembled a firsthand look at the process.

Visitors can ride a special electric cart through the production workshops, seeing vehicles being assembled from individual parts while experiencing the appeal of cutting-edge manufacturing techniques and modern technology.

The auto-themed experiences continue at the EV-AI Harbor where visitors can take a self-driving car ride and discover autonomous driving technology. They can also visit the Hanswerks Art Garage, China’s first offline experience space for automotive culture. For a more relaxed option, they can head to the Yuanyulequ Drive-in Cinema to watch movies under the stars with friends.

Road trip takes automobile buffs along Jiading's auto cultural tourism route

The route is managed by Shanghai International Automobile City Travel Agency, which is the first 4A-level travel agency in Jiading District that is qualified to conduct outbound tourism operations.

Address: 12/F, 185 Moyu Road, Anting Town

Tel: 59560999

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
Porsche
Auto Expo Park
Shanghai Auto Museum
Shanghai International Circuit
Volkswagen
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     