Renovated Jiading Confucius Temple reopens to the public

Jiading’s Confucius Temple dates back 800 years. It was originally built in 1219 during the Southern Song Dynasty (1127-1279). The temple is Shanghai’s largest antique architecture complex.

The temple underwent a new round of maintenance and renovations beginning in May of last year, and it reopened to the public on September 22 after 167 days.

The renovated venue preserved its historic appearance while incorporating more modern exhibition layouts. The Chinese Imperial Examination Museum, located inside the temple, has also expanded its exhibits and provides a more immersive experience for visitors interested in learning about the impact of Confucianism and the imperial exam system on ancient Chinese culture.

The first county magistrate of Jiading, Gao Yansun, oversaw the building of the temple which started in 1219. From 1249 to the end of the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911), the temple underwent more than 70 rounds of maintenance, enlargement and restoration, eventually becoming a well-known Confucius Temple in the Jiangnan area, with functions including Confucius worship and classics learning and schooling.

In its 800-year history, Jiading Confucius Temple has educated over 7,000 xiucai, or entry-level scholars who passed the initial level of the imperial exam; over 500 juren, or successful candidates in the imperial exam at the provincial level; 192 jinshi, or advanced scholars through the highest imperial exam; and three zhuangyuan — scholars who ranked first in the highest imperial exam.

The temple established Jiading as a place that values education, recognizing “The Six Classics,” a new curriculum system with poetry, books, rituals and music.

“We followed rules for relic preservation,” said Wang Xinyu, curator of Jiading Museum. “During the maintenance this time, we renovated as minimum as possible to preserve the original state of the cultural relics first.”

Notably, the restoration of the Confucius Temple involved several intangible cultural heritage techniques. These included the preservation of stone artifacts, the repair of wooden structures, the restoration of clay sculptures, and the application of varnish in key areas.

During the restoration process, painting was involved throughout, encountering various weather conditions such as high temperatures, high humidity and cold.

Therefore, the project team developed a detailed varnish application plan and dynamically controlled the varnish mixture ratios. They also strictly controlled the purchase quantity of each batch of materials.

“On one hand, this ensures the progress of the construction; on the other hand, it prevents the quality of the varnish from deteriorating due to prolonged storage and climate changes, which could affect the construction quality,” Wang explained.

Displays in the exhibition halls were also updated. It was a full restructuring since 2006 when the exhibition was first unveiled, according to Wang.

The Chinese Imperial Examination Museum, the country’s first museum to introduce imperial exams and display its prized treasures, has a floor area of 2,270 square meters and more than 300 cultural relics.

The exhibition, based on Jiading Confucius Temple and incorporating regional characteristics, vividly showcases the evolution of the Chinese imperial examination system.

It explores various perspectives, including its development, flourishing and eventual abolition, as well as its relationship with social civilization, its connection to Shanghai and its implementation, highlighting the profound impact the system had on the East Asian cultures.