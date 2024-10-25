﻿
Cultural venues benefit from weeklong holiday spending

Ye Fengting
  09:00 UTC+8, 2024-10-28
Jiading's cultural and tourism sector enjoyed spectacular growth during the National Day holiday, fueled by consumer spending.
Jiading enjoyed a boom in the cultural and tourism sectors, along with an increase in consumer spending, during the weeklong National Day holiday.

Jiading’s Culture and Tourism Bureau reported that the district’s nine A-level tourism attractions received 491,410 visitors during the holiday, generating 1.22 million yuan (US$171,315) in ticket sales.

The newly refurbished Yongan Pagoda and immersive activities in Guyi Garden attracted large crowds.

Two visitors in hanfu attire tour Guyi Garden in Jiading District.

District and town-level cultural venues hosted a range of events for the 2024 Jiading Tourism Festival, Yuangxiang Lake Art Month and Nanxiang Guochao (China-chic) Festival. Nine performances took place at Shanghai Poly Grand Theater, Jiading Theater and Mahua FunAge.

Jiading’s nightlife also saw an upswing. The “2024 Budweiser Storm Electronic Music Festival” on October 2 and 3 attracted 40,000 music fans.

Iconic landmarks like the Fahua Pagoda and Jiading Confucius Temple extended their operating hours and provided interactive experiences.

Jiading’s consumer market posted strong growth, fueled by consumption vouchers and trade-in programs for vehicles, household appliances and furniture. From September 30 to October 6, sales at 23 key commercial complexes across the district totaled 1.63 billion yuan.

Commercial complexes offered themed activities and promotions. Xiyunlou provided a free shuttle service between the mall and the “Storm Electronic Music Festival,” while Life Hub@Anting sponsored activities with traditional cultural organizations to increase consumption.

Ten major commercial complexes in the district registered a total of more than 2.16 million visitors and over 327 million yuan in sales during the seven-day period through October 6.

Gold consumption increased during the peak wedding season around the holidays while auto and home appliance sales also rose dramatically thanks to trade-in programs.

The catering industry recovered quickly as well, aided by discount coupons. Notably, trends such as regional flagship stores and niche cuisines gained traction, bringing new energy to the F&B sector.

﻿
﻿
