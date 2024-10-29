Jing'an lights up with a host of colorful activities

This fall, Jing'an is bursting with a vibrant mix of cultural, commercial and artistic events, striving to become Shanghai's top travel destination.

This fall, Jing'an is bursting with a vibrant mix of cultural, commercial and artistic events, striving to become Shanghai's top travel destination. Join Shanghai Daily to explore the excitement!



Ti Gong

Street performance On October 10, the 10th Shanghai Street Art Festival started with a bang at Daning Music Plaza.

Ten years ago, Shanghai's first eight licensed street performers took the stage at the Jing'an Park and Jing'an earned a reputation as the birthplace of street art in Shanghai. Today, the city's street art community boasts over 380 licensed performers. At the opening ceremony, popular street artists entertained crowds of eager fans with their passionate performances. The Shanghai Performance Arts Association established the festival in 2015. To date, street performers from over 30 countries, including Germany, France, the United States, Spain, Australia and New Zealand, have participated in events organized by the festival.

Xiao Mingliang / Ti Gong

Art space This year marks a decade of "Art Space," a signature event of the China Shanghai International Arts Festival. To celebrate, a special concert titled "Extraordinary L.v. Beethoven" lit up the Shanghai Exhibition Center on October 8, officially opening the 2023 "Art Space."

Conducted by Xu Zhong, the concert featured the China Shanghai International Arts Festival Orchestra and the Shanghai Opera House chorus, presenting Beethoven's complete symphony works. It culminated in a rousing chorus of "Ode to Joy." Along Suzhou Creek in Jing'an, a series of art performances has been lined up. On October 26, Shanghai Suhewan MIXC World hosted the French jazz comedy "Trout" and the Russian clown show "Jekyll on Ice." Next month at Fotografiska Shanghai, a solo exhibition by renowned female photographer Elizaveta Porodina titled "Un/Masked" will be showcased. Porodina has shot megastars such as Zendaya, Brad Pitt and Kylie Jenner.

Ti Gong

Sculpture feast An incredible array of art installations has emerged across the district as the 8th Shanghai Jing'an International Sculpture Project officially began in late September.

Running through December 31, this year's event is curated by UCCA Lab under the visionary guidance of UCCA director Philip Tinari. With 35 works by 31 artists from around the world – 17 from abroad and 14 from China – the event is themed "Echoes Among Us." It uses music as a metaphor and draws inspiration from concertos to create a dialogue between humanity and nature, cities and history, and local and global cultures through sculpture. In a special touch, 22 of the 35 sculptures were commissioned for the event. Most works are exhibited at Jing'an Sculpture Park, which is open 24 hours a day, year-round. Others are displayed across six prominent outdoor locations: Jing An Kerry Center, HKRI Taikoo Hui, Jing'an Tongfu Garden, Shanghai Suhewan MIXC World, Suhe Haus and Jing'an Shuangyong Park. This art extravagance has transformed Jing'an into an expansive open-air gallery, where the urban landscape is infused with stunning sculptures and interactive art.

Hu Junze / Ti Gong

Light spectacle This autumn, Jing'an is shimmering with breathtaking light displays thanks to the district's Shining Shanghai Festival.

The festival started with a vibrant spectacle at the Shanghai Exhibition Center, lighting up its facade with a dazzling array of colors. Beyond the opening acts, exceptional displays and installations popped up at historic Zhangyuan Garden, along the scenic Suzhou Creek waterfront, and at other beloved spots. At Zhangyuan Garden, the Sanxingdui Fantasy Carnival with Daliren stole the show, featuring a Sanxingdui-themed evening parade that illuminated the night with stunning light displays. Projected against the shikumen stone-gated houses, ancient Sanxingdui symbols danced across the walls, while enchanting melodies filled the air. Along Suzhou Creek, a historic building's exterior was transformed into a breathtaking canvas for AIGC light displays that blended the romantic charm of Impressionism with Shanghai's bustling urban vibe.

Ti Gong

Vibrant activities in major commercial landmarks Commercial landmarks have hosted an exciting array of events, bringing a fresh and lively atmosphere to the area. One of the biggest sensations has been Jellycat Cafe, a unique coffee pop-up that does not actually serve coffee. Celebrating its 25th anniversary, Jellycat Cafe made its Asian debut at the Jing An Kerry Center, capturing a laid-back vibe. The beloved Michelin Guide Food Festival has returned to HKRI Taikoo Hui. This culinary celebration revolved around Asian cuisine, featuring over 20 Michelin-starred, selected and Bib Gourmand restaurants. Shanghai Suhewan MIXC World unveiled the third season of its Urban Public Art Festival, transforming Suzhou Creek into an art hub. Under the theme "Flowing," the festival featured global artists such as French master Daniel Buren, contemporary Chinese talent Huang Yulong and trendsetter Han Yitian. Huang's striking 5-meter-tall installation "Top Dog" engaged passersby in a first-person dialogue with Shanghai, while Han's towering 3.5-meter sculpture "Mr. Buzz" captivated onlookers at the historic shikumen-style complex Shenyuli. Also in the Suzhou Creek area, a badminton competition was held for local workers, attracting over 400 participants.