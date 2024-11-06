G60 S&T Innovation Valley boosts 'new quality productive forces' via new initiatives

The G60 S&T Innovation Valley is introducing new initiatives to expedite the development of new quality productive forces. This year, the innovation valley has launched two ranking lists for the new materials and biopharmaceutical industries, respectively, and hosted a training program for officials and executives from the BRI (Belt and Road Initiative) countries. These initiatives have created new opportunities for enterprises’ future development by fostering cooperation with both local and overseas business partners.

Since August, the innovation valley has conducted campaigns in Songjiang, Kunshan of Jiangsu Province, and Hefei of Anhui Province, with the launch of ranking lists for the new materials and biopharmaceutical industries.

The new materials industry ranking list identified leading players and outlined the industry map, providing a guidance for future integrated development of the industry in the nine cities in the valley. Meanwhile, over 500 specialized parks and thousands of firms make up the biopharmaceutical ranking list, which provides an insight into the overall landscape of the industry in the region.

The ranking lists have served as a platform for enterprises to demonstrate their strength and accelerate growth, covering an entire empowerment system from resources integration to market expansion mainly through integrating various resources and offering policy, finance and think tank support.

High-end manufacturing, biopharmaceutical, and integrated circuits industries are the main tenants at the CHINT Intelligent Electrical Industry Park, where leading players in emerging industries account for more than 80 percent of the companies. “The park has leveraged abundant industry resources in the innovation valley,” said Zeng Yuanqian, executive vice president of Chint TUS (Shanghai) Technology Development Co. “Through the latest ranking list campaign, enterprises in the park with new quality productive forces have received various support such as capital, policy and branding, therefore further expediting their growth as new emerging industry players.”

According to Jia Zhanfeng, director of the G60 Innovation Research Center, “This ranking initiative is an innovative step to support high-quality development in line with the national strategy. Beyond setting benchmarks, it helps enterprises grow by providing resources, and finance and policy support, and boosts the formation of a dynamic industry cluster.”

At the meantime, the G60 innovation valley is also strengthening international collaboration to drive new quality productive forces. Over a dozen BRI countries, including Bahrain, Cuba, Egypt, Fiji, Iraq, Panama, Tanzania, Uganda, and Zanzibar, sent officials and business leaders to Songjiang in late October for a training program on cross-border e-commerce and international supply chain cooperation.

Organized by the G60 Innovation Research Center in partnership with the Belt and Road Teaching and Practice Base, the program provided an efficient platform for international exchange.

Delegates toured key parks like Qifu Xinshang Science Park, Zhong’an Innovation Park, TUS Caohejing Science Park, Lingang Songjiang Science City, CHINT Intelligent Electrical Industry Park, and the 5808 Live Streaming Base, and held discussions covering topics including policy drafting, platform building, service optimization, and cross-border e-commerce practices.

Officials from Cuba, Egypt, and Uganda engaged in detailed conversations on the innovation valley’s industry planning and expressed interest in forging collaboration in the future.

During their visit to the 5808 Live Streaming Base, officials showed great interest in the innovative e-commerce model in the Yangtze River Delta region, expressing their hope to bring their countries’ products to the Chinese market via the G60 platform. “The Yangtze River Delta’s e-commerce ecosystem opens new opportunities for our products in China,” said one official.

Liu Minglang, founder of the 5808 Live Streaming Base, introduced the innovative business model at the base. “The base facilitates enterprises’ entry into overseas markets through live streaming and digital marketing, and we aim to further expand cooperation with partners in the BRI countries to accelerate enterprises’ global expansion plans,” Liu said.

Man Yuanyuan, deputy director of the G60 Innovation Research Center, said the training program not only covered commodities trade, influencer training, and overseas market expansion, but also demonstrated the potential of the valley’s cross-border e-commerce ecosystem.

“We will continue to leverage resources, expand markets, and offer policy support to drive high-quality growth for companies in the region,” she said.