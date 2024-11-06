Songjiang accelerates integrated development of commerce, tourism, culture to boost consumption

New business formats, new scenarios, and new experiences stimulate new vitality in consumption in Songjiang.

In recent years, Songjiang has placed great emphasis on the construction of a culturally rich district, continuously exploring the integrated development of all regions. With the launch of the “12 Nighttime Consumption Scenarios in Songjiang,” as well as six tourism routes that blend commerce, tourism, culture, sports, agriculture, and exhibitions, a new trend in summer nighttime consumption has emerged in the suburban district. This summer, Shanghai Film Park in Chedun, Songjiang, has become an instant hit. On July 27, the filming location of “Huanghe Road” in the TV series “Blossoms Shanghai” within the park welcomed its first batch of visitors, attracting extensive media coverage, maintaining a high level of social media buzz, and registering a huge crowd of fans taking photos of the filming location. According to the park, the night-time visitors to “Huanghe Road” on the opening night reached an all-time high, marking the first time that the night-time visitor flow surpassing the daytime flow since January 1, 2000, when the film park first opened to the public. “The night opening of the park has received strong support from Songjiang District and Chedun Town,” said Lu Xuling, general manager of the Shanghai Film Park. “We will try our best to make this night tour event a film and tourism integration model in the district.” “Songjiang insists on blending culture with tourism and focuses on promoting the integrated development of cultural and tourism industries with urban renewal and rural revitalization,” said one official with the district’s culture and tourism bureau. Last year, the district registered total tourism revenue of 15.834 billion yuan (US$2.23 billion), and 20.64 million tourists. Between 2019 and 2022, the district received a total of 58.88 million tourists, achieving a total tourism revenue of 43.878 billion yuan. And this impressive achievement is the result of Songjiang’s continuous efforts to promote tourism in recent years.

“Songjiang’s emphasis on creating new and distinctive offerings has transformed its tourism approach from a traditional model focused on specific attractions to an all-region tourism model,” the official explained. By fostering diverse cultural tourism experiences, Songjiang has expanded its appeal to a broader audience. Today, the district boasts attractions such as Jigao Rabbit Nest PANCOAT Park and Hilton Shanghai Songjiang Guangfulin. Local bookstores — like Zhongshu Bookstore, Golden Page Bookstore, and Duoyun Bookstore — have become cherished cultural spaces, while the Chenshan Drive-in Cinema offers a natural, immersive outdoor viewing experience.

Additionally, Songjiang’s first high-end immersive boutique hotel, STAGE Hotel, is pioneering a “film and cultural lifestyle” theme, catering to tourists seeking unique experiences. The Yunjian Granary, a cultural-commercial complex, has also emerged as a top destination, featuring art spaces, theaters, sports facilities, and dining. Educational tourism programs have further enriched Songjiang’s offerings, with hands-on courses covering archaeology, pottery, and cultural heritage preservation.

Songjiang’s tourism vision extends beyond urban attractions to include the charm and natural beauty of its rural areas. In Maogang Town, located in the southern Punan region, families can enjoy fruit-picking experiences, countryside stays, and educational activities. “Wanting to escape the city crowds, I booked a family-friendly fruit-picking experience at Wushe Farm in Maogang,” shared a tourist surnamed Wang from downtown Xuhui District, recalling her peaceful overnight stay at Yunjian Lodge after exploring the scenic Maotian wetland. Punan’s rural tourism has blossomed, offering distinctive accommodations, diverse activities, and a refreshing escape from the city. With its wetlands, waterways, and natural resources, Punan has become an ideal destination for leisurely exploration and immersive experiences. “Songjiang’s support of rural revitalization through cultural tourism has transformed the Punan region into a model for sustainable rural development in the Yangtze River Delta region,” said a representative from the district culture and tourism bureau. The district has emphasized rural heritage, cultural preservation, and green development, branding new tourism routes like “First View of the Huangpu River” and “Maotian Sea of Flowers.” These initiatives highlight each village’s character, inviting visitors to “Eat, Stay, and Play in Maotian.” Punan has also developed a distinctive cultural tourism product, the “Maotian Valley” experience, which combines nature, heritage, and village charm. This rural transformation is creating a “poetic lifestyle” experience, allowing urban residents to unwind in scenic settings. Between 2021 and 2023, Songjiang’s seven agricultural towns welcomed 4.337 million visitors, with rural tourism thriving as a powerful catalyst for community enrichment. In Yexie Town, the “88-Mu Tian” received Songjiang’s first rural homestay license in 2019 and was awarded five stars by the city in 2020. Dongxia Village in Shihudang Town was listed as a national key rural tourism village in 2022, while four local villages — Dongxia, Tianhuang, Xingda, and Zhuqiao — were added to Shanghai’s initial list of key rural tourism villages in 2023.