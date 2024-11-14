﻿
Feature / District

Songjiang's signature hairy crabs make waves in overseas markets

SHINE
  16:41 UTC+8, 2024-11-14       0
Known for their greenish shells, white underbellies, golden claws, and yellowish bristles, the Huangpu River crabs are prized for their sweet and tender meat.
SHINE
  16:41 UTC+8, 2024-11-14       0
Songjiang's signature hairy crabs make waves in overseas markets

Songjiang's renowned Huangpu River brand hairy crabs are making an impact in overseas markets, with 23.9 tons exported so far this year. On October 14, the first batch of the season – 11.2 tons – was successfully harvested in Maogang and passed quality inspections by Songjiang Customs, allowing it to be exported abroad.

Known for their signature features, including greenish shells, white underbellies, golden claws and yellowish bristles, the Huangpu River crabs are prized for their sweet and tender meat. As demand surges during the peak export season, producers are working to meet growing orders.

"Hairy crabs require exceptional freshness, so export efficiency is critical," said Mao Xinzhi, general manager of Shanghai Zhenchu Special Aquatic Products Breeding Co Ltd.

"Songjiang Customs has implemented streamlined measures, helping us maintain product quality from the source and ensuring smooth export logistics. This has given our crabs a competitive edge in the international market."

Mao said that with the current busy season, the company expects to ship an additional 80 tons in the coming months.

To support the crab exports and bolster the local agricultural industry, Songjiang Customs has strengthened its supervision, optimized quarantine procedures and accelerated customs clearance.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Fang
Huangpu River
Songjiang
Huangpu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     