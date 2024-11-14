Songjiang's signature hairy crabs make waves in overseas markets

Songjiang's renowned Huangpu River brand hairy crabs are making an impact in overseas markets, with 23.9 tons exported so far this year. On October 14, the first batch of the season – 11.2 tons – was successfully harvested in Maogang and passed quality inspections by Songjiang Customs, allowing it to be exported abroad.

Known for their signature features, including greenish shells, white underbellies, golden claws and yellowish bristles, the Huangpu River crabs are prized for their sweet and tender meat. As demand surges during the peak export season, producers are working to meet growing orders.

"Hairy crabs require exceptional freshness, so export efficiency is critical," said Mao Xinzhi, general manager of Shanghai Zhenchu Special Aquatic Products Breeding Co Ltd.

"Songjiang Customs has implemented streamlined measures, helping us maintain product quality from the source and ensuring smooth export logistics. This has given our crabs a competitive edge in the international market."

Mao said that with the current busy season, the company expects to ship an additional 80 tons in the coming months.

To support the crab exports and bolster the local agricultural industry, Songjiang Customs has strengthened its supervision, optimized quarantine procedures and accelerated customs clearance.