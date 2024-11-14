Hospital breaks new ground with AI-assisted robotic surgery in gynecology

The South Branch of Shanghai General Hospital has integrated AI-assisted robotic technology, ushering in a new era of gynecological surgery. Using the new method, Dr Wu Sufang, who is in charge of the hospital's Obstetrics and Gynecology Clinical Center, successfully completed Songjiang District's first difficult laparoscopic hysterectomy.

The novel approach is likely to improve surgical precision and recovery results for female patients in the region.

The patient's chronic dysmenorrhea led to extreme discomfort and menstrual bleeding, affecting her life and career. Despite taking greater doses of painkillers, she developed slight anemia as her symptoms worsened.

Patients with conditions such as adenomyosis and deep pelvic endometriosis face significant risks during traditional total hysterectomy because of complex adhesions and anatomical variations in the pelvic area. Dr Wu noted that the patient's enlarged uterus, comparable to the size of a newborn's head, further increased the complexity of the surgery.

"In the past, such cases required open surgery, which involved greater trauma and a longer recovery. Conventional laparoscopic procedures, while minimally invasive, often increased the risk of damage to surrounding organs like the intestines," she noted.

The newly introduced laparoscopic robot combines advanced technologies, including machine vision, force feedback and precise human-machine interaction. This integration enhances the accuracy and flexibility of complex procedures, allowing surgeons to achieve clear visualization and precise control.

The system's console offers high-definition, three-dimensional imaging and dexterous mechanical arms for meticulous tissue dissection and precise suturing. It also filters out the surgeon's natural hand tremors, leading to more stable operations.

Thanks to Dr Wu and her team, the patient was able to leave the hospital just three days after surgery.

The hospital's use of robotic technology represents a significant advancement in minimally invasive gynecological operations.

The department intends to continue merging AI and medical innovation in order to position itself as a regional and national leader in gynecological care, as well as to provide better treatments to women in the area.