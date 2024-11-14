Diary of a math teacher: 1000 entries mix math insights and life lessons

On September 16, "Liu's Math Diary" posted its 1,000th entry. Unlike the usual math-focused posts, this one wasn't about problem-solving techniques or calculations. Instead, it marked a milestone for Liu Chao, a math teacher at Jiuting No. 3 Primary School, Songjiang, and the creator of the popular WeChat public account. The post quickly filled with comments, not only from his current students and their parents but also from past students who have long since graduated.

Since its inception in 2017, Liu's account has gained over 60,000 followers, with his articles being read over 4 million times. His journey began with a simple idea – to keep a diary of teaching reflections and capture the highlights of his students' learning experiences. What started as a casual endeavor to document his thoughts and creative approaches evolved into a highly engaged online community of students, parents and math enthusiasts from all over the country.

In 2017, four years into his teaching career, Liu launched his WeChat public account titled "Liu's Math Diary." The first post wasn't a typical math lesson but showcased his fourth-grade students' creativity in organizing mathematical operations. Some students designed mind maps, while others marked common mistakes or turned operations into playful "math cheese" concepts.

"At first, it was just for fun, recording my teaching insights and my students' creative ideas," Liu recalled.

Yet, over time, he began to reflect more deeply on essential questions such as "What should teachers teach students?" and "How can we make classrooms more effective?"

These questions shaped his mission as an educator and prompted him to share practical teaching techniques, summaries of classroom experiences and engaging ways to explain concepts.

From these reflections, Liu expanded his content to include daily problem-solving challenges, weekly explorations of new concepts, homework guidance and fun additions like math magic tricks, creative error designs and math-themed storytelling. One article, "A movable decimal place table – its role is not small!," garnered nearly 50,000 views, demonstrating the resonance of his engaging and innovative approach.