Diary of a math teacher: 1000 entries mix math insights and life lessons

SHINE
  16:15 UTC+8, 2024-11-14       0
Since its inception in 2017, "Liu's Math Diary" of teaching reflections has gained over 60,000 followers, with his articles being read over four million times.
On September 16, "Liu's Math Diary" posted its 1,000th entry. Unlike the usual math-focused posts, this one wasn't about problem-solving techniques or calculations. Instead, it marked a milestone for Liu Chao, a math teacher at Jiuting No. 3 Primary School, Songjiang, and the creator of the popular WeChat public account. The post quickly filled with comments, not only from his current students and their parents but also from past students who have long since graduated.

Since its inception in 2017, Liu's account has gained over 60,000 followers, with his articles being read over 4 million times. His journey began with a simple idea – to keep a diary of teaching reflections and capture the highlights of his students' learning experiences. What started as a casual endeavor to document his thoughts and creative approaches evolved into a highly engaged online community of students, parents and math enthusiasts from all over the country.

In 2017, four years into his teaching career, Liu launched his WeChat public account titled "Liu's Math Diary." The first post wasn't a typical math lesson but showcased his fourth-grade students' creativity in organizing mathematical operations. Some students designed mind maps, while others marked common mistakes or turned operations into playful "math cheese" concepts.

"At first, it was just for fun, recording my teaching insights and my students' creative ideas," Liu recalled.

Yet, over time, he began to reflect more deeply on essential questions such as "What should teachers teach students?" and "How can we make classrooms more effective?"

These questions shaped his mission as an educator and prompted him to share practical teaching techniques, summaries of classroom experiences and engaging ways to explain concepts.

From these reflections, Liu expanded his content to include daily problem-solving challenges, weekly explorations of new concepts, homework guidance and fun additions like math magic tricks, creative error designs and math-themed storytelling. One article, "A movable decimal place table – its role is not small!," garnered nearly 50,000 views, demonstrating the resonance of his engaging and innovative approach.

Liu Chao is tutoring two students in math after class.

In steadily building this community, Liu realized that his diary wasn't just a personal record anymore. It had become a platform for exchange and interaction among students, parents and teachers.

"It's not just about me anymore," Liu said. "Through the WeChat account, I can connect with students, parents and fellow math lovers from different places. It feels rewarding to share and learn together."

The effort took time and commitment, often consuming Liu's weekends and late nights. But the support and enthusiasm from his growing audience motivated him to keep writing, responding and innovating. The questions his readers posed in the comments ranged from basic arithmetic puzzles to deep discussions on math's connection with everyday life.

"I want to make math fun and relatable," Liu said. "The goal isn't just to solve problems but to see the world differently through a mathematical lens."

Liu's commitment to keeping a diary didn't just change his online presence – it transformed his classroom. Inspired by his own reflections, he started designing lessons that related math to real-world events, cultural moments and even holidays. For example, after watching the Spring Festival Gala, Liu explored math-related tricks from the show.

When the Olympics aired, he connected math concepts to events such as shooting and diving. During Valentine's Day, he playfully highlighted the "romantic" side of math.

This creative approach didn't just make his lessons more enjoyable; it sparked a new appreciation for math among his students. One of his former students, Xu Chenyi, recalls his time as a "mini lecturer" in one of Liu's diary posts, where he presented a unique solution to a rope-folding problem.

"I was once scared of math," Xu confessed, "but I gradually grew to love it."

Five years later, Xu is a confident high school student, thanks in part to Liu's encouragement and innovative teaching methods.

Liu's "mini lecturer" segment welcomed not just top-performing students but also those who struggled with math.

"As long as a child has ideas, they can be a little teacher too," Liu said, stressing his belief in each student's potential.

Over the years, Liu's dedication and innovative teaching earned him numerous accolades, including the Shanghai Gardener Award and the title of Songjiang District's Subject Master Teacher. His articles, some of which are published in educational magazines, explore key themes such as making math learning accessible through mobile platforms and developing effective, brain-teasing math classes.

Liu credits his journey to one key idea: persistence. He often references author Malcolm Gladwell's "10,000-hour rule," emphasizing the importance of continuous effort and growth.

"Nothing happens without effort," Liu says. "You have to turn the wheel yourself."

A former student of Liu's, who has followed his Wechat account for nearly a decade, left a message wishing him a happy new year.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Fang
Songjiang
Wechat
About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
