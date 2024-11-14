Cycling routes link up district's hidden gems

Cycling in Songjiang, the "Root of Shanghai," lets bikers enjoy its history, culture and scenery. Autumn's cool air is ideal for exploring the district's numerous routes via ancient villages, academic sites, cultural artifacts and magnificent peaks. Three curated bicycle routes in Songjiang offer adventure and reflection of its diverse legacy.

Sijing leisure tour

This route begins at Sikai Green Space and extends to Sibin Green Space, a vast 25,000-square-meter park brimming with bright flowers. Cyclists then follow Binjiang Avenue, which features quaint street parks and vibrant night scenes. As you continue, you'll reach Sijing Ancient Town, a picturesque water town that preserves the essence of traditional Songjiang architecture. The town boasts ten historical sites, including eight ancient stone bridges, two renowned residences – Ma Xiangbo's and Shi Liangcai's – and notable landmarks such as Anfang Pagoda and Futian Jing Temple. The route ends at Miyi Road Open Woodland, a community effort that transformed what was once an inaccessible forest into a relaxing green space perfect for walking and reflection.

Guangfulin heritage tour

Beginning at the lively Wenhui Road, the heart of Songjiang University Town, this route offers a nostalgic trip through youth and culture. The route leads to Guangfulin Countryside Park, a scenic area that emphasizes the natural elements of fields, water and forests. Four key sections divide the park: an agricultural garden, fruit orchards, wetlands and a camping base. Visitors can explore areas like the Forest Oxygen Bar, Peach Blossom Island and Tent Campsite, alongside various cultural activities like exhibitions and fishing. Finally, cyclists arrive at the Guangfulin Cultural Relics Site, an archaeological site dating back to the Neolithic era. It has become a crucial part of the cultural landscape, marking the origin of the "Guangfulin Culture" and providing insights into the region's ancient past.

Yunjian historic charm tour

Cycling through the historic Fucheng Area is like stepping back in time to the seat of the Huating County in the Tang and Song dynasties (618-1279). This route winds through the Cangcheng Historical and Cultural Area, known for its classical architecture and ancient relics. Notable stops include Yunjian First Tower, which dates back to the Song Dynasty and once served as a part of the local government office, now standing as the gateway to Songjiang No. 2 High School. Cyclists can visit the Tang Sutra Pillar, Shanghai's oldest surviving stone monument. Built on the grounds of the old city god temple, Fangta Park seamlessly blends traditional Chinese garden designs with modern landscaping, showcasing relics from the Song, Yuan, Ming and Qing dynasties (960-1911). The route ends at the renovated Yunjian Granary, a new cultural landmark in Songjiang that features creative zones for arts and fashion.