Babi earns honors in top 100 catering brand rankings

Babi Food has earned recognition in two prestigious rankings, securing a position on both the "Top 100 Catering Enterprises in China" and "Top 100 Restaurant Brands" lists. These achievements underscore the company's growing influence and strength within the catering industry.

The "Top 100 Catering Enterprises in China," initiated by the China Cuisine Association, evaluates companies based on market scale and operational capabilities, focusing on overall brand strength. Meanwhile, the "Top 100 Restaurant Brands," curated by Hongcan Website in collaboration with official institutions and industry experts, ranks companies across five key dimensions: consumer trust, media visibility, operational stability, accolades and honors and industry recognition.

Founded in 2003, Babi Food has grown from a modest steamed bun brand into a large-scale catering company. Leveraging robust research and development, enhanced product competitiveness and a mature operational model, Babi now caters to diverse customer segments. The company seamlessly integrates corporate catering, online delivery and retail services to meet a wide range of dining needs.

Babi Food's growing brand awareness and market share can be attributed to its "Fresh and Delicious Food" strategy, which emphasizes stringent quality control and keen market insights. Despite current challenges facing the catering industry, Babi has demonstrated stability and growth potential. According to its latest financial report, the company recorded a revenue of 764 million yuan (US$107.61 million) in the first half of the year, reflecting a 3.56 percent increase year-on-year. Additionally, Babi opened 604 new stores, adhering to its expansion strategy while maintaining steady growth in revenue and profits.

Babi Food is also accelerating its production capacity expansion. Its central fresh food kitchen in Wuhan is set to begin operations soon, with production already underway at its Dongguan facilities.