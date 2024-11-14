Songjiang gets a thrilling drone racing camp in Xiaokunshan Town

A derelict water factory in Xiaokunshan Town has been transformed into Songjiang's first drone racing camp, bringing life to the long-vacant location inside a protected old cultural zone.

The camp, located at the intersection of Yongfeng Road and Huatian River, covers 12,000 square meters with an 8,500-square-meter flying zone. It features container houses, artificial grass fields and a variety of obstacles.

"The expansive layout not only provides sufficient flight space but also enhances the spectator experience," said Ye Yin, the camp's director.

Inside the control room, drone pilots wear FPV (first-person view) goggles, navigating their drones through outdoor courses. Known as "Aerial F1," drone racing has become a medal event in the upcoming 2025 National Games, testing pilots' agility and focus as they race to navigate obstacles.

"Pilots experience the thrill of flying, and spectators feel as if they're part of the action," Ye added.

Among the young pilots is 10-year-old Ni Zhenkai, who has progressed from simulators to larger drones, earning awards along the way.

"This sport has made playing games more meaningful, with tangible results. It's also helped my son focus better at school," said Ni's father. "It's been great for building character, confidence and physical health."

A second container houses the training center, which functions as a repair and assembly space. Ye explained that with drones needing battery changes every two minutes during high-speed flights, pilots must be adept at quick repairs, especially during intensive training.

The camp operates under strict regulations to preserve the Tangmiao Village Ancient Cultural Site. A town representative noted, "This project uses primarily grass fields and temporary structures, balancing site protection with efficient land use."

Huang Xiang, director of the Archaeology Department at the Shanghai Museum, praised the project's integration of sports and cultural preservation, calling it a model for revitalizing ancient sites.