﻿
Feature / District

TechG 2024: Smart device innovators lead the way

SHINE
  16:45 UTC+8, 2024-11-14       0
A leading hub for advanced manufacturing in Shanghai, Songjiang leverages its strong industrial base and strategic location, with a high-tech cluster centered around smart devices.
SHINE
  16:45 UTC+8, 2024-11-14       0
TechG 2024: Smart device innovators lead the way

Visitors flock to Zhongyi Technology's booth to learn about its cutting-edge innovations.

From October 10 to 12, the 2024 Shanghai International Consumer Electronics Show (TechG) took place at the Shanghai New International Expo Center, attracting nearly 200 tech companies from around the globe. Songjiang District presented 12 local smart device manufacturers in a dedicated 400-square-meter exhibition space, featuring cutting-edge products such as smart home devices, virtual reality systems and robotics.

As a leading hub for advanced manufacturing and technology in Shanghai, Songjiang leverages its strong industrial base and strategic location to build a high-tech industrial cluster centered around smart devices. Along with showcasing its technological advancements, Songjiang hosted a presentation to highlight its competitive edge and vision for the future in the smart terminal sector, strengthening its regional brand.

One standout at the exhibition was Moshon Technology, which unveiled its latest vlog camera, the XiaoMo Magic3. A company representative emphasized the camera's lightweight design and advanced image processing capabilities, which drew considerable interest from attendees. The XiaoMo Magic3 produces high-quality videos efficiently, streamlines the editing process and offers a recording time of up to 45 minutes, extendable to 207 minutes with an additional battery case. As a key player in Xiaomi's ecosystem, Moshon Technology holds 170 imaging technology patents, driving innovation in the smart imaging market.

Other Songjiang-based companies also showcased their cutting-edge products. Play For Dream (Shanghai) Technology introduced the world's first Android-based spatial computer, "Play For Dream MR," offering an immersive virtual reality experience. Robooter demonstrated its smart mobility devices designed to assist individuals with mobility challenges. Meanwhile, companies including Shanghai Zhongyi Technology, Six United, and Loostone Tech displayed innovations in smart education tools, IoT devices and intelligent audio solutions, highlighting Songjiang's diverse capabilities in the smart terminal sector.

Exhibition attendee Mr. Xu said: "These companies' products have tremendous market potential, and I look forward to future collaborations with them."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Fang
Songjiang
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     