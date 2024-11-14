TechG 2024: Smart device innovators lead the way

From October 10 to 12, the 2024 Shanghai International Consumer Electronics Show (TechG) took place at the Shanghai New International Expo Center, attracting nearly 200 tech companies from around the globe. Songjiang District presented 12 local smart device manufacturers in a dedicated 400-square-meter exhibition space, featuring cutting-edge products such as smart home devices, virtual reality systems and robotics.

As a leading hub for advanced manufacturing and technology in Shanghai, Songjiang leverages its strong industrial base and strategic location to build a high-tech industrial cluster centered around smart devices. Along with showcasing its technological advancements, Songjiang hosted a presentation to highlight its competitive edge and vision for the future in the smart terminal sector, strengthening its regional brand.

One standout at the exhibition was Moshon Technology, which unveiled its latest vlog camera, the XiaoMo Magic3. A company representative emphasized the camera's lightweight design and advanced image processing capabilities, which drew considerable interest from attendees. The XiaoMo Magic3 produces high-quality videos efficiently, streamlines the editing process and offers a recording time of up to 45 minutes, extendable to 207 minutes with an additional battery case. As a key player in Xiaomi's ecosystem, Moshon Technology holds 170 imaging technology patents, driving innovation in the smart imaging market.

Other Songjiang-based companies also showcased their cutting-edge products. Play For Dream (Shanghai) Technology introduced the world's first Android-based spatial computer, "Play For Dream MR," offering an immersive virtual reality experience. Robooter demonstrated its smart mobility devices designed to assist individuals with mobility challenges. Meanwhile, companies including Shanghai Zhongyi Technology, Six United, and Loostone Tech displayed innovations in smart education tools, IoT devices and intelligent audio solutions, highlighting Songjiang's diverse capabilities in the smart terminal sector.

Exhibition attendee Mr. Xu said: "These companies' products have tremendous market potential, and I look forward to future collaborations with them."