Shacha noodles, famous for their rich broth infused with the unique blend of shacha sauce, are a popular dish on the streets of Xiamen. Street vendors typically sell the dish with fresh ingredients layered on it. Finding a truly authentic bowl of shacha noodles outside of Xiamen can be rare due to the demand for fresh toppings and ingredients. But Songjiang residents can experience this coastal delight at Lan Cuo, a local eatery that's gaining quite a reputation.

Lan Cuo offers diners a taste of Xiamen with its signature shacha noodles. Diners can customize their experience by choosing from a variety of noodles – alkaline noodles, rice noodles or instant noodles – and adding an assortment of fresh toppings like seafood and vegetables. Each bowl captures the essence of the dish, with a mildly sweet yet slightly spicy broth that perfectly complements the chosen noodles.

One of the most popular dishes at Lan Cuo is their beef broth Shacha noodles. The beef is tender and flavorful, blending seamlessly with the springy texture of the alkaline noodles. Some even claim it to be the restaurant's must-try item. However, one piece of advice: plan your visit early, as the fresh toppings are often in high demand and sell out quickly.

Lan Cuo Xiamen Shacha Noodles

Business Hours: 10am-10pm

Address: No. 1, Building 1, Songjiang Mall