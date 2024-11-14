﻿
Feature / District

Savoring authentic Xiamen flavors in local eatery

SHINE
  16:21 UTC+8, 2024-11-14       0
One of the local eateries in Songjiang now serves shacha noodles, which are a well-known roadside specialty in Xiamen.
SHINE
  16:21 UTC+8, 2024-11-14       0
Savoring authentic Xiamen flavors in local eatery

Shacha noodles, famous for their rich broth infused with the unique blend of shacha sauce, are a popular dish on the streets of Xiamen. Street vendors typically sell the dish with fresh ingredients layered on it. Finding a truly authentic bowl of shacha noodles outside of Xiamen can be rare due to the demand for fresh toppings and ingredients. But Songjiang residents can experience this coastal delight at Lan Cuo, a local eatery that's gaining quite a reputation.

Lan Cuo offers diners a taste of Xiamen with its signature shacha noodles. Diners can customize their experience by choosing from a variety of noodles – alkaline noodles, rice noodles or instant noodles – and adding an assortment of fresh toppings like seafood and vegetables. Each bowl captures the essence of the dish, with a mildly sweet yet slightly spicy broth that perfectly complements the chosen noodles.

One of the most popular dishes at Lan Cuo is their beef broth Shacha noodles. The beef is tender and flavorful, blending seamlessly with the springy texture of the alkaline noodles. Some even claim it to be the restaurant's must-try item. However, one piece of advice: plan your visit early, as the fresh toppings are often in high demand and sell out quickly.

Lan Cuo Xiamen Shacha Noodles

Business Hours: 10am-10pm

Address: No. 1, Building 1, Songjiang Mall

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Fang
Songjiang
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     