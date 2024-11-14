Art workshop revives traditional craft, notably boosts local farmers' income

In Jinglingqiao Village, Yexie Town, a new art workshop is transforming local resources into opportunities by teaching villagers the traditional Chinese craft of pressed flower art. The workshop, known as "Jingmo Huakai," sources its materials from the village's abundant floral resources and provides training in this ancient craft, which is recognized as part of China's intangible cultural heritage. Through the initiative, local farmers are finding a new way to earn income close to home.

Walking into the workshop, visitors are met with the scent of fresh flowers. Inside the display area, vibrant snapdragons are crafted into flowing branches, and colorful petals are pieced together to form dragon scales. These intricate pieces are the work of Zhang Junli, a master artisan of pressed flowers.

In June, Zhang and her husband, Cang He, moved their urban studio to Jinglingqiao Village. They were drawn to the region by its proximity to the Yangtze River Delta Floricultural Innovation Park, the largest flower growing base in Songjiang.

"There are over 300 varieties of roses alone," Cang said. He added that the diverse flora and unique rural landscape constantly inspire the couple's creativity.

While the floral resources were a significant draw, Zhang and Cang were also surprised to find untapped artistic talent among local farmers during a hands-on workshop.

"Many of the women here have a deep understanding of plants from years of working in the fields, and this experience brings a unique authenticity to their creations," Cang said.

Under the guidance of the artisans, local villager Yao Mifang and several others were soon adeptly trimming and arranging dried flowers into intricate designs on fan surfaces.

"I've always enjoyed working with plants, and this was my first time learning pressed flower art. I really like it," Yao said.

Inspired by the enthusiasm of the villagers, Zhang and Cang decided to include more locals in their creative team.

Several women from nearby villages, like Yao, have become regulars at the workshop after undergoing training sessions. Their handcrafted products, including fans, notebooks, lamps and small floral artworks, have become popular items. Each artisan can produce 15 to 20 pieces a day, which helps meet the workshop's demand while providing the villagers with a steady source of income, earning them around 100 yuan (US$14.08) daily.

"I can work part-time here without neglecting my farm work. It's a great opportunity," Yao said, smiling as she pressed flowers.

With Yexie Town's rich cultural resources, the workshop is expanding its activities and deepening its collaboration with local farmers.

"We plan to combine pressed flower techniques with Yexie's local cultural heritage to create a series of unique products," Cang said. "We're also preparing to offer hands-on experiences and educational programs for youth. We hope to recruit more villagers as guides and ambassadors, bringing art to life in the countryside."