District college takes top awards at WorldSkills

  16:24 UTC+8, 2024-11-14       0
Shanghai Technology and Innovation Vocational College team of young teachers Lu Junwei and Xie Huixian won gold in the Industrial 4.0 category at the 47th WorldSkills Competition.
  16:24 UTC+8, 2024-11-14       0
The Shanghai Technology and Innovation Vocational College team, comprised of young teachers Lu Junwei and Xie Huixian, brought home the gold in the Industrial 4.0 category at the 47th WorldSkills Competition. The team also clinched the prestigious "Albert Vidal Award," an accolade recognizing the competition's top individual performance.

It was the college's second gold medal win at consecutive WorldSkills, following teacher Shao Rupeng's victory in Fine Woodworking, and represents China's first championship in the Industrial 4.0 category.

On October 9, the college hosted a commendation ceremony for its winners in the Luban Auditorium. The Shanghai Municipal Human Resources and Social Security Bureau sent a formal letter of thanks, commending the college's contributions to China's success on the world stage.

Teacher Cao Yumei, a veteran supporter of the WorldSkills team, praised the intense dedication of the participants.

"From day one, we've been working around the clock, sometimes just to tackle a small issue," she said.

The college's president Li Minzhou also celebrated the team's efforts, recalling the perseverance shown by both competitors and coaches throughout the competition in Lyon, France. He cited a recent policy from China's CPC Central Committee and State Council aimed at enhancing the vocational skills competition system. This move has already elevated the National Vocational College Skills Competition to a world-class event.

Looking ahead to 2026, when China will host the WorldSkills Competition for the first time, the college is preparing to support four different competition categories. The event is expected to bring participants from nearly 80 countries and regions to Shanghai, setting the stage for a global showcase of skills.

The Industrial 4.0 competition, sometimes called the "Fourth Industrial Revolution," focuses on cutting-edge manufacturing processes that utilize information and communication technology to achieve seamless automation. The event tests the comprehensive capabilities required for intelligent manufacturing, demanding not only technical expertise but also strong psychological resilience, self-management, initiative and a sense of responsibility.

Since its establishment in 2022, Shanghai Technology and Innovation Vocational College has specialized in Industrial 4.0 technology, with a mission to cultivate top-tier technical talent. By integrating competition and education, the college has achieved remarkable success, reinforcing Songjiang's reputation as a center for skilled professionals.

With over 700 days until the 48th WorldSkills Competition, the college is already gearing up. Committed to WorldSkills standards, it aims to advance "gold standard" programs in intelligent manufacturing and construction. The college is working to establish long-term, collaborative mechanisms between education and industry to foster innovation and meet the growing demand for skilled talent in Shanghai's advanced manufacturing sector.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Fang
