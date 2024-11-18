Feature / District

Fields Institute members view Minhang achievements

﻿ Yang Yang
Yang Yang Su Mingshan
  12:06 UTC+8, 2024-11-18       0
Delegation learns about an emphasis on ecological protection as a driver of high-quality development with notable success in managing pollution and improving the environment.
﻿ Yang Yang
Yang Yang Su Mingshan
  12:06 UTC+8, 2024-11-18       0

A delegation from the Fields Institute for Research in Mathematical Sciences visited Minhang to discuss sustainable development and ecological protection on November 5.

The institute is renowned for advancing research in mathematical sciences. The Fields Medal is one of the highest honors in mathematics globally.

On September 20, the Fields Institute China Center was inaugurated in Shanghai. The visiting delegation included Professor John Cherry, a leading expert from the center's Mathematics and Environment Laboratory and recipient of the Stockholm Water Prize (often referred to as the Nobel Prize in the water field).

In recent years Minhang has placed emphasis on ecological protection as a key driver of high-quality development. The district has achieved notable success in managing pollution across water, soil, air and waste, leading to continuous improvements in environmental quality, enhanced green development and increased livability.

Focusing on strategic goals of green, low-carbon and high-quality development, Minhang plans to collaborate with the Fields Institute center to address regional and watershed environmental management.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Xingjie
Minhang
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     