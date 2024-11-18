Fields Institute members view Minhang achievements

A delegation from the Fields Institute for Research in Mathematical Sciences visited Minhang to discuss sustainable development and ecological protection on November 5.



The institute is renowned for advancing research in mathematical sciences. The Fields Medal is one of the highest honors in mathematics globally.

On September 20, the Fields Institute China Center was inaugurated in Shanghai. The visiting delegation included Professor John Cherry, a leading expert from the center's Mathematics and Environment Laboratory and recipient of the Stockholm Water Prize (often referred to as the Nobel Prize in the water field).

In recent years Minhang has placed emphasis on ecological protection as a key driver of high-quality development. The district has achieved notable success in managing pollution across water, soil, air and waste, leading to continuous improvements in environmental quality, enhanced green development and increased livability.

Focusing on strategic goals of green, low-carbon and high-quality development, Minhang plans to collaborate with the Fields Institute center to address regional and watershed environmental management.