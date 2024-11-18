Guitar extravaganza bows out in grand style

The 2024 Shanghai International Guitar Festival concluded in grand style on November 7 with 40 classical guitarists performing "China My Love" at the Grand NeoBay Cultural and Art Center in Minhang District.



The closing concert was the highlight of a festival that featured world-class players from France, Germany, Austria, Spain and Italy.

The concert opened with "Dream of the Sea," a theme song composed specifically for the festival. The elegant classical guitar melody, with the ethereal sound of the hang drum, and captivating choir and dance performances, immersed the audience in the vibrant atmosphere of music.

Italian guitarist Giulio Tampalini performed classic Italian pieces "O Sole Mio" and "Motus," showcasing the classical guitarist's technical prowess and rich emotional expression.

Tampalini later joined Lu Jiawei, a national first-class performer from the Shanghai Pingtan Troupe, and young actress Yao Yiyi, and performed "Picturesque Jiangnan."

In addition to solo performances, the Quartet Tomás from Spain delivered a harmonious rendition of "Bohemian Rhapsody," bringing a fresh interpretation to this rock classic.

The evening also featured "The Sound of Cloud Palace" from the 1986 TV series "Journey to the West," evoking childhood memories of some in the audience. The performance by the Shanghai Conservatory of Music's traditional orchestra, joined by the Quartet Tomás, created a unique fusion of East and West music.

Renowned pipa (Chinese lute) player Li Shengnan from the Shanghai Chinese Orchestra collaborated with French guitarist Eric Franceries to perform "Hymn to Love" from the Paris Olympics opening ceremony and the Chinese classic "Jasmine Flower" to mark the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and France.

The concert's finale featured the Spanish-style "Alonso's Wedding," in which eight international classical guitarists returned to the stage for an octet performance, bringing the atmosphere to a climax.

Franceries said he was attending the Shanghai Guitar Festival for the third time, and the atmosphere keeps getting better. His former students in China are making fast progress and he hopes more people will fall in love with guitar art.

Since its inception in 2014, the Shanghai International Guitar Festival has been held five times, providing a platform for guitar enthusiasts to showcase their skills and exchange ideas.