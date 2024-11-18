Feature / District

Designers unite for 'The Way Home' in Gumei urban furniture design contest

﻿ Yang Yang
Yang Yang Wu Junyan
  12:05 UTC+8, 2024-11-18       0
The 2nd Gumei Urban Furniture Design Competition has concluded, with contestants showcasing their interpretations of "The Way Home."
﻿ Yang Yang
Yang Yang Wu Junyan
  12:05 UTC+8, 2024-11-18       0

The 2nd Gumei Urban Furniture Design Competition has concluded, with contestants showcasing their interpretations of "The Way Home."

Urban spaces for the homebound were envisioned to offer comfort, safety and a sense of belonging. Some designs might soon become part of the local street landscape.

The competition, themed on "The Way Home," spanned four months, engaging nearly 100,000 participants from 33 universities across China. It also attracted international designers from seven countries and amassed nearly 2,000 design entries.

The event featured professional and student categories. Twelve groups advanced to the finals with creative projects such as "Insect Hotels" that provide habitats for insects, "Pet Waste Bins" and solar-powered stations supporting phone charging.

The first prize of the professional group went to "Dopamine Citywalk," inspired by dopamine aesthetics.

"We hope the vibrant urban furniture around street corners, like the vibrant dopamine colors, brings joy and beauty to residents unexpectedly," said designer Yang Qiushan.

This year, the competition welcomed young designers from France, Portugal, Russia and other countries.

Matthieu Rochette-Schneide from French firm Centdegrés (Shanghai) Creative Design Co participated in community micro-updates. He hopes to infuse French design into the lives of Gumei residents.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Xingjie
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     