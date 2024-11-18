Designers unite for 'The Way Home' in Gumei urban furniture design contest

The 2nd Gumei Urban Furniture Design Competition has concluded, with contestants showcasing their interpretations of "The Way Home."



Urban spaces for the homebound were envisioned to offer comfort, safety and a sense of belonging. Some designs might soon become part of the local street landscape.

The competition, themed on "The Way Home," spanned four months, engaging nearly 100,000 participants from 33 universities across China. It also attracted international designers from seven countries and amassed nearly 2,000 design entries.

The event featured professional and student categories. Twelve groups advanced to the finals with creative projects such as "Insect Hotels" that provide habitats for insects, "Pet Waste Bins" and solar-powered stations supporting phone charging.

The first prize of the professional group went to "Dopamine Citywalk," inspired by dopamine aesthetics.

"We hope the vibrant urban furniture around street corners, like the vibrant dopamine colors, brings joy and beauty to residents unexpectedly," said designer Yang Qiushan.

This year, the competition welcomed young designers from France, Portugal, Russia and other countries.

Matthieu Rochette-Schneide from French firm Centdegrés (Shanghai) Creative Design Co participated in community micro-updates. He hopes to infuse French design into the lives of Gumei residents.