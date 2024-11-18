District pushes ahead as second phase of winter approaches
Beckham thrills young footballers
TCM and Food
Health focus vital during xiaoxue
Xiaoxue (小雪), or Light Snow, the 20th of the 24 solar terms, marks the second phase of winter. This year, it falls on November 22.
This period is characterized by frequent cold fronts and rapid temperature changes, making it crucial to focus on health and wellness.
During this time, nature enters a state of dormancy, and the human body's metabolism and energy flow slow accordingly. It is advisable to follow natural rhythms by going to bed early, waking up late, and ensuring adequate rest and sleep. Reducing intense physical activities aligns with the principles of conserving energy during winter.
Winter health preservation emphasizes nurturing and conserving energy, particularly focusing on kidney health.
For individuals who feel particularly cold during autumn and winter, lamb-based soups with white radish and dried tangerine peel can help improve blood circulation.
Two recommended health teas are Black Bean Mulberry Yam Tea and Longan Red Date Tangerine Peel Tea. The former involves simmering five grams of crushed black beans, five dried mulberries and two slices of dried yam, suitable for those with blood deficiencies.
The latter includes three pieces of longan, two split red dates and about four grams of tangerine peel, steeped in a thermos or health pot, to strengthen the spleen and improve circulation.
News in brief:
Focus on youth art
The 10th Shanghai Youth Art Expo was held at the Haipai Art Museum in Minhang District from November 6-17. As one of the three major art fairs of the Shanghai International Artwork Trade Week, this year's youth art expo featured cutting-edge multimedia, installation, sculpture and digital arts, offering audience a rich visual feast. In the past 10 sessions, over 250,000 artworks have been showcased at the event.
Chrysanthemum show
The annual Fanghegu Horticulture Center Chrysanthemum Exhibition opened to the public on November 9 and will run until December 22. The main exhibition hall is located at 1710 Fanghe Road. This year, the exhibition features over 80 traditional chrysanthemum varieties as well as more than 30 popular cut flower varieties such as ping pong, peony and button chrysanthemums. The event will also include chrysanthemum floral displays, photography, lectures and tea tasting.
Coffee contests
Two major international coffee competitions will be held in Hongqiao International Coffee Port in Minhang from November 22-24 and from November 22-26. The 2024 Taste of China Global Specialty Coffee Exhibition and Green Coffee Beans Competition has accepted entries from more than 10 countries, including Ethiopia, Brazil, Colombia and Vietnam. In addition, the Golden Bean Coffee Roaster Competition will for the first time establish an East Asia division. The award, one of the world's largest coffee roasting competitions, has been held in Australia for 20 years and in North America for 11 years. Nearly 100 coffee roasters from the Asia-Pacific region, Japan, South Korea, and other East Asian countries have registered to participate.
Parks registered
Two parks from Minhang – Chunshen Park and Jinmei Park – are added to the list of 2024 newly registered city parks in Shanghai, according to Minhang District Greenery and Public Sanitation Bureau. Both parks are located on the around-the-city ecological park belt. Chunshen Park covers a total area of 35.4 hectares, open from 5am until 9pm. Jinmei Park covers 13.34 hectares, open 24 hours year-round.
Children pick rice
The 2024 "Ma Xiaonan" Scarecrow Festival engaged students, parents and teachers from seven kindergartens in Maqiao Town on November 7. They picked ears of rice, threshed and ground it to make rice cakes, ate popcorn, and tasted rice porridge. They also climbed haystacks, pushed carts, and carried grass on shoulder poles.
Minhang Culture
Twin catalpa trees
Two catalpa trees used to grow in the courtyard of the Guan Di Temple in Chenhang Old Street of Minhang. Both with broad leaves and adorned with purple flowers during their blooming season, the duo are about 150 years old. Local people regard them as sacred and proudly refer to themselves as the "Catalpa Villagers." After the demolition of the Guan Di Temple, the trees are still preserved well.