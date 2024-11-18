District pushes ahead as second phase of winter approaches

TCM and Food

Health focus vital during xiaoxue

Xiaoxue (小雪), or Light Snow, the 20th of the 24 solar terms, marks the second phase of winter. This year, it falls on November 22.

This period is characterized by frequent cold fronts and rapid temperature changes, making it crucial to focus on health and wellness.

During this time, nature enters a state of dormancy, and the human body's metabolism and energy flow slow accordingly. It is advisable to follow natural rhythms by going to bed early, waking up late, and ensuring adequate rest and sleep. Reducing intense physical activities aligns with the principles of conserving energy during winter.

Winter health preservation emphasizes nurturing and conserving energy, particularly focusing on kidney health.

For individuals who feel particularly cold during autumn and winter, lamb-based soups with white radish and dried tangerine peel can help improve blood circulation.

Two recommended health teas are Black Bean Mulberry Yam Tea and Longan Red Date Tangerine Peel Tea. The former involves simmering five grams of crushed black beans, five dried mulberries and two slices of dried yam, suitable for those with blood deficiencies.

The latter includes three pieces of longan, two split red dates and about four grams of tangerine peel, steeped in a thermos or health pot, to strengthen the spleen and improve circulation.