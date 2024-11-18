Orchard project offers renowned apples online

Minhang District's "Xiao Min Assistance" platform has launched its "Xiao Min Orchard" project for Shanghai residents to order "Qin Cui" apples from Zepu in the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region online.



The platform, developed by Shanghai Minhang Logistics Management Co, connects with regions such as Zepu in northwest Xinjiang and Zhaotong and Baoshan in southwest Yunnan Province. It offers fresh, high-quality agricultural products, including meats, grains, oils, dried goods, fruit, vegetables and health supplements, for online sale to the public.

Zepu apples are renowned for their juicy taste, rich nutrition and excellent quality. With support from Shanghai, Zepu has increased its apple cultivation area by 54 percent, production by 13 percent and output value by 15 percent over the past five years.