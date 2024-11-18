Minhang boasts record number of foreign companies at expo
Minhang District saw a record 56 foreign enterprises participating in the 7th China International Import Expo, with four making their debuts. On November 6, the "Invest in Minhang, Meet at CIIE" 2024 Minhang Global Investment Promotion Conference was held to introduce the latest investment environment and opportunities in the district to participating enterprises and institutions. On the morning of November 5, opening day of the 7th CIIE, Estée Lauder (Shanghai) Commercial Co signed a procurement intention order worth US$480 million with Estée Lauder International Inc. This marked the first order for the Minhang trading delegation this year. Chen Meiling, Yang Zijie, Qin Congcong and Yang Yang report.
Safety first for SICK and JAKA
SICK, a German industrial sensor manufacturer, and JAKA robotics, a unicorn high-tech company based in Minhang's Zhuangqiao Town, jointly debuted the "AI and industrial safety" scenario at the 7th CIIE.
SICK's China branch was founded in 1994. Its products have been widely used in industrial scenarios such as packaging, food and beverage production, lathe processing, car manufacturing, logistics, transportation and airport assistance.
JAKA is a new-generation coordination robotics and smart factory innovation company.
Robots they both demonstrated at the CIIE featured full-arm collision detection. That is where robots can instantly pause working when a worker incidentally touches any part of the robotic arms.
They can also avoid collisions as they are equipped with 3D cameras. Users can also achieve visual analysis and control of the equipment through their cellphones.
"AI technologies are being applied in real scenarios now and our JAKA robots are actually an AI terminal that offers more coordination possibilities for upper and lower reaches industrial chain companies," said Chang Li, deputy chief of JAKA robotics.
JAKA has partnered with more than 100 high-tech companies around the world to provide more convenient and diversified solutions for users.
Industrial sensor solutions from SICK and robotics solutions from JAKA are about to be applied in some daily chemical product, fast food consumption and semi-conductor production lines.
Robots hard at work for Linde
Linde Material Holding attended the CIIE for the 7th consecutive year. It showcased its technologies and applications in automation, digitalization and new energy.
In Linde's automation exhibition area, compact pallet transporting robots and stacking robots were busy.
These robots operated without manual control, completing tasks with high flexibility and safety. They adapted to various complex scenarios, offering 24/7 unmanned operation covering intelligent scheduling, autonomous path planning, automatic charging and smart obstacle avoidance.
Linde also presented its 3-ton hydrogen fuel forklift, featuring a customized 10-15 kilowatt hydrogen fuel cell system specifically for forklifts.
The vehicle ensured efficient and safe power output. Its 35MPa 50L hydrogen tank enabled rapid refueling and continuous operation for 4-6 hours with zero pollution and emissions. Multiple hydrogen concentration sensors are installed, ensuring stability and safety in practical applications.
Linde also integrates core technologies such as the Internet of Things, 5G+, big data, cloud computing and artificial intelligence into its equipment and digital solutions. Products and services such as the Linde Smartlink fleet management system, Advanced Driving Assistance System, shared forklifts, remote control and online leasing demonstrated Linde's capabilities in digitalization.
Linde chose to settle in Minhang's Qibao Town around 25 years ago due to its convenient transport and efficient business environment.
Michelin using more sustainable materials
For many, Michelin conjures up the warm, white image of Bibendum, the beloved Michelin Man and brand icon.
Over the years, Michelin has steadily increased its use of sustainable materials, with proportions rising from 46 percent in 2021 to 53 percent in 2022, and reaching 63 percent in 2023.
Michelin made its fourth appearance at the CIIE this year with its "Michelin Adventure" booth.
Highlights included a tire using 71 percent of sustainable materials, the Michelin Air X Skylight aviation tire and the BFGoodrich KO3 all-terrain tire, all making their debuts in China and Asia.
Michelin's airless lunar rover tire is crucial for adapting a vehicle to the moon's extreme conditions.
The tire uses special materials and structures to maintain stability and durability in conditions with no air pressure. The technology addresses issues like leaks and ruptures in traditional tires under lunar conditions, while significantly reducing the rover's weight and enhancing its flexibility and reliability.
Michelin set up its Michelin Shanghai factory in the Minhang Economic and Industrial Development Zone in 2001. The plant is one of Michelin's two major tire production bases in China, focusing on high-performance radial tires for the domestic passenger car market.
The second phase of its expansion project began in late November 2023 and is set to start production by mid-2025.
By 2026, the factory's annual output is expected to increase from 8.5 million to 9.5 million high-performance radial car tires.
Volant's insight into the future of transport
Volant Aerotech, a Zhuanqiao-based electric vertical take-off and landing company in Minhang District, made its debut at the CIIE with its partner Essence Value Limited.
They showcased how advanced aerial vehicles are breaking barriers in passenger transport, emergency rescue and cargo delivery.
Volant Aerotech specializes in eVTOL research and development. Their flagship product, the VE25 eVTOL, boasts industry-leading technical parameters and performance. In September 2023, the VE25-100 passenger eVTOL received its type certificate application acceptance, marking the first passenger eVTOL project accepted by the Civil Aviation Administration of China's East Region Administration.
The VE25 eVTOL features a composite wing structure, a cruising speed of 235kph, a range of 200-400 kilometers, a commercial load capacity of 500 kilograms and a take-off weight of 2.5 tons.
It can accommodate one pilot and five passengers.
Volant Aerotech unveiled a full-scale VE25 eVTOL cabin, inviting visitors to take a glimpse into the future of air travel.
The company also presented a detailed 1/3 scale model of the VE25-100 eVTOL. The model features a carbon fiber body, with interiors crafted using 3D printing.
All instruments are functional, and the exterior navigation lights are designed to a 1:1 scale. The model included controllable propellers and an integrated avionics system.