Minhang boasts record number of foreign companies at expo

Minhang District saw a record 56 foreign enterprises participating in the 7th China International Import Expo, with four making their debuts. On November 6, the "Invest in Minhang, Meet at CIIE" 2024 Minhang Global Investment Promotion Conference was held to introduce the latest investment environment and opportunities in the district to participating enterprises and institutions. On the morning of November 5, opening day of the 7th CIIE, Estée Lauder (Shanghai) Commercial Co signed a procurement intention order worth US$480 million with Estée Lauder International Inc. This marked the first order for the Minhang trading delegation this year. Chen Meiling, Yang Zijie, Qin Congcong and Yang Yang report.

Safety first for SICK and JAKA

SICK, a German industrial sensor manufacturer, and JAKA robotics, a unicorn high-tech company based in Minhang's Zhuangqiao Town, jointly debuted the "AI and industrial safety" scenario at the 7th CIIE.

SICK's China branch was founded in 1994. Its products have been widely used in industrial scenarios such as packaging, food and beverage production, lathe processing, car manufacturing, logistics, transportation and airport assistance.

JAKA is a new-generation coordination robotics and smart factory innovation company.

Robots they both demonstrated at the CIIE featured full-arm collision detection. That is where robots can instantly pause working when a worker incidentally touches any part of the robotic arms.

They can also avoid collisions as they are equipped with 3D cameras. Users can also achieve visual analysis and control of the equipment through their cellphones.

"AI technologies are being applied in real scenarios now and our JAKA robots are actually an AI terminal that offers more coordination possibilities for upper and lower reaches industrial chain companies," said Chang Li, deputy chief of JAKA robotics.

JAKA has partnered with more than 100 high-tech companies around the world to provide more convenient and diversified solutions for users.

Industrial sensor solutions from SICK and robotics solutions from JAKA are about to be applied in some daily chemical product, fast food consumption and semi-conductor production lines.