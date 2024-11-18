French students visit Minhang's Grand neoBay

Students and faculty from Lycée le Likès, a high school in northwest France, explored the Grand neoBay in south Minhang District on October 29.



Grand neoBay was initially an innovation platform a stone's throw from Shanghai Jiao Tong University's Minhang Campus around Jianchuan and Cangyuan roads.

It later became a burgeoning sci-tech innovation park, a magnet for startups for students, alumni and teachers from the university.

A blueprint for Grand neoBay was released in 2019, with the aim of building a world-leading innovation community on par with Silicon Valley and Zhongguancun in Beijing.

The delegation from the school in Quimper in Brittany visited the neoBay Global Innovation and Entrepreneurship Community.

They observed an electrical take-off and landing model and robotic arms, and learned more about an ecosystem which favors the sustainable growth of science and technology-based startups.

"It's interesting to see how it could be to work with another country for neoBay global innovation and entrepreneurship," said French student Rose Carriere.

"The event is helpful to introduce the ecosystem of neoBay to overseas youngsters," said Xu Yang, manager of international cooperation of Shanghai neoBay Venture Capital Co.

Zhang Ying, a teacher of Chinese at the French school, which has around 300 students learning the language, said the trip had benefited from China's visa free entry policy.

During their stop at the Shanghai university's Paris Tech Elite Institute of Technology, the students demonstrated a flash mob dance they had rehearsed in their spare time during the trip as a delightful and friendly salute to China.