15 Jiading companies exhibit new products at import expo

At this year's CIIE, 15 Jiading-based companies showcased their achievements and innovations in various sectors, including auto, consumption and biomedicine.

About 15 Jiading District companies displayed their achievements and innovations in various sections including auto, consumption and biomedicine at the 7th China International Import Expo that concluded recently in Shanghai.

Li Pin

Toyota’s booth allowed visitors to “time travel” through a fleet of Crown sedans, from the 1964 classic vintage vehicle that the company first launched for its entry into the China market to the models that the company updated to reflect tech advances and user aesthetics. It also exhibited advances in hydrogen energy technology with the global launch of the TL Power 300 fuel cell. The fuel cell system has been used in a 49-ton vehicle. The automaker showcased pure electrical bZ3C and bZ3X versions. Their smart seats and driving system make driving safer and more comfortable. Aptiv, a worldwide technology company that makes mobility safer, greener and more connected, made its CIIE debut this year as China’s automobile market transitions to electric vehicles. The company’s localization team developed smart auto parts and electrification solutions such as its smart steering platform, cross-domain fusion computing platform, Aptiv smart vehicle architecture and automobile electrification solution.

Li Pin

Volvo EM90, EX30 and EX90 Volvo, which is located in Jiading Industrial Park, unveiled several models this year. Its electric upgrading and sustainable developments were evident in all vehicles. The fully electric MPV EM90, the electric subcompact crossover EX30 and the fully electric 7-seater SUV EX90 were main displays at the CIIE. The EM90 uses a zoned body design with an interior structure made of boron steel and other very tenacious steel. Its two A-pillars provide increased safety and protection. Its air filtration technology filters 95 percent of PM 2.5 and PM0.3, making the cabin cleaner and cozier. All EX30 chairs use Nordico, a new interior material that consists of textiles made from recycled material. They promote environmental awareness and are stylish. Volvo has also introduced fashion elements like denim and linen to car interiors to promote integration of nature and technological environmental protection. Notably, life cycle assessment of the EX30’s carbon footprint averages 173 grams per kilometer, which is the lowest among Volvo’s fully electric models. EX90, due to be launched in China in 2025, features eco-friendly materials, and cutting-edge radars and cameras that help detect potential risks inside and outside the car. Volvo’s CIIE pavilion also displayed its carbon neutrality solutions from supply to manufacturing to final product on a board, showcasing its commitment to achieving zero greenhouse gas emissions and the vision for sustainable high-end driving.

Li Pin

Amore Pacific’s renewal Multinational cosmetics company Amore Pacific from Malu Town is a seventh-time participant in the CIIE. This year’s highlight for Amore Pacific was the revitalized images of its six brands and cosmetics high-techs, which featured over 100 products and more than 20 debut items. Its booth always attracted attention at the CIIE. This year, it incorporated its signature camellia imagery into exterior and interior decoration, while also highlighting the milestone development of its business in China. Under its six brands: Sulwhasoo, Apex of Skincare, Ryo, Laneige, Innisfree and Mamonde, Amore Pacific focused on skincare, cosmetics and personal care, showcasing its latest research findings and insights into the Chinese market.

Li Pin

This year’s new offerings featured anti-wrinkle face masks from Apex of Skincare, a luxury high-tech brand, and a repair hair mask from Ryo, a scalp care brand. Amore Pacific’s 3D-printed face masks, scalp health detector, smart mirror muscle tester and personalized bathing agent solution have impressed audiences since its CIIE debut in 2018. The company has benefited from the previous CIIEs and will actively participate in China’s domestic and international trade and exchanges, a company official said.

Li Pin

Johnson Health Tech Johnson Health Tech, located in the Jiading Industrial Park, is a third-time participant in the CIIE. The exercise equipment and health management company’s CIIE booth featured a running track in the center, with various smart fitness scenarios displayed for visitors. This year, its Onyx series under the luxury brand Matrix made its debut on the Chinese mainland. The company also launched the TX-5C treadmill with a Huawei smart terminal to analyze health data and provide health management solutions. On the sustainability front, it increased its booth components recycling rate from 20 percent to over 50 percent this year. For over 20 years in the Chinese mainland market, Johnson Health Tech has consistently prioritized R&D investment for technological innovation and product updates, obtaining over 200 patents. Since 2022, Johnson Health Tech has increased its R&D investment in the Chinese market by establishing new R&D centers to support its global market strategy. It has established R&D centers and related offices in Hongqiao Central Business District. The company also places a high value on collaboration with academic institutions. Its brushless direct current motor, co-developed with Tongji University, has been successfully used in the TX-1 folding treadmill design. This year, the company launched the “Johnson (China) College Innovation Design Competition” to further expand collaboration with colleges and institutions. In July, the Johnson Health Culture Center opened along the picturesque Yuanxiang Lake in Jiading. The 515-square-meter facility boasts 12 function areas such as an experience pavilion, a culture corridor, a health energy station, as well as a J-shaped terrace. Around the world, the company has over 460 retail shops and six manufacturing plants, and its revenue is forecast to reach US$1.55 billion this year and exceed US$2 billion in 2025.