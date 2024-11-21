Geely Farizon opens NEV plant in Jiading

The Geely Farizon New Energy Commercial Vehicle Shanghai Plant opened in the Jiading Industrial Zone last month.

The plant, at 1200 Xingrong Road, will engage in the production, sales and operational services of a range of vehicles, including pure electric and methanol-hydrogen buses, sanitation vehicles, urban delivery vehicles and heavy trucks for long-haul transportation.

Geely Farizon, as China’s pioneering new energy commercial vehicle group, has drawn on nearly two decades of technological achievements in methanol to develop a distinctive methanol-hydrogen electric strategy and achieve industrialized operations.

Its products, recognized for their environmental sustainability, cost-effectiveness, applicability and reliability, boast internationally leading technological maturity and deployment scale.

The launch of the Shanghai plant marks a milestone in Jiading’s collaboration with Geely. The project is set to accelerate the green supply chains and comprehensive transport solutions via the building of a center that integrates the storage, trading and refueling of methanol hydrogen. Geely will further enhance its presence in Jiading, boosting the district’s socio-economic development.