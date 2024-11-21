Nanxiang conference spotlights smart manufacturing, robotics

Several enterprises signed cooperation agreements at the event. Shanghai University and the Shanghai Construction Group Investment Co Ltd agreed to collaborate on industry-academia-research projects focused on various smart robots, such as construction robots and intelligent explosion-proof inspection robots.

The event brought together industry experts, scholars and business representatives from around the world to discuss cutting-edge technologies, development trends, opportunities and challenges in intelligent manufacturing and robotics.

During a presentation session, participants discussed the latest technological advancements and future applications of all-terrain robots, humanoid robots, pipeline robots and construction robots. These robots demonstrated significant potential in complex environment operations, human-computer interaction and intelligent decision-making.

The conference also marked the launch of the Intelligent Manufacturing + Humanoid Robotics Innovation Cooperation Alliance, designed to promote collaborative research in the field. Intelligent manufacturing and robotics are key drivers for the transformation and upgrading of the global manufacturing sector. With the rapid development of artificial intelligence, big data and the Internet of Things, the industry is poised for unprecedented growth opportunities.

Nanxiang Town, which hosted the conference, has seen remarkable advancements in the intelligent manufacturing sector over recent years, with the total industry output reaching 8 billion yuan (US$1.1 billion).