Record number of agreements highlights district's global influence

Jing'an District is making bold strides on the global stage, and showcased its growing influence at the 2024 China International Import Expo from November 5-10.



The district's participation reached a new milestone on November 7, with a highly successful Trade Fair and Investment Promotion Conference held at the National Exhibition and Convention Center.

The event saw a record number of agreements signed, with global giants such as L'Oréal, AstraZeneca, SAP and doTERRA securing major procurement and partnership deals with Jing'an. This surge in high-profile agreements reflects the district's growing stature in the global business community.

In addition, 12 new investment projects worth an estimated 1 billion yuan (US$138 million) were announced during the event.

These projects represent a wide range of industries, with major investments from renowned brands such as Charlotte Tilbury, the international beauty leader; Durian Boat Global Sdn Bhd, a global shipping company; and TASOW, an innovative health tech firm. These investments align with Jing'an's long-term strategy to strengthen its position across six key sectors: trade services, financial services, professional services, data intelligence, cultural creativity, and life and health industries.

Another highlight of the event was the unveiling of Jing'an's "Quality Products Import Demonstration Zone," a key initiative designed to further reinforce the district's position as a global trade hub. The zone was intended to showcase premium imported goods and consumer products, helping to attract international market players and increase the district's appeal for high-quality imports.

This year's CIIE saw a significant increase in participation from companies with major business or regional headquarters in Jing'an. Fifty-two companies from the district showcased their products and innovations, up from 16 at the CIIE's inaugural edition.

Eugenio Bregolat Lukashov, president of Inditex China, spoke to the importance of the CIIE for long-term business success in China.

"The CIIE is not just a platform to showcase products; it is crucial for establishing a lasting presence in China," Lukashov said, highlighting Jing'an's strong infrastructure, government support and skilled talent pool as pivotal factors driving the company's success in the region.

L'Oréal, another long-time participant at the CIIE, marked its 7th consecutive year at the event, showcasing over 220 products from 21 of its brands. Jean-Paul Agon, chairman of L'Oréal, expressed the company's deep belief in the CIIE as a crucial platform for fostering international collaboration.

One of the most visually striking features of Jing'an's CIIE participation this year was the "Jing'an Grand Hall," a 300-square-meter exhibition space that showcases the transformation of the district's iconic shikumen-style complex Zhangyuan, offering visitors a glimpse into the district's successful urban renewal while featuring a blend of international and local brands.

Exhibitors include global names like EviDenS, Birkenstock, Amouage – who have stores in Zhangyuan – and traditional Chinese brands such as Longfeng cheongsam and Jingdezhen porcelain.

Zhai Lei, director of Jing'an, emphasized that the "Jing'an Grand Hall" is more than just an exhibition space; it is a platform for global dialogue and collaboration.