Strategic partnership renewal boosts racing car industry

The Shanghai Jiading Comprehensive Bonded Zone and Porsche Motorsport Asia Pacific recently renewed their strategic partnership at the Shanghai International Circuit.

The agreement aims to boost cooperation in racing car trade and services, classic car imports and exports, and motorsport promotion, ensuring mutual benefits.

Porsche Motorsport Asia Pacific, the first motorsport enterprise settled in the bonded zone, specializes in car sales, repairs and event organization.

Since signing their first strategic partnership framework agreement in 2021, the two parties have achieved significant success in motorsport, bonded storage, display, transactions and repairs, contributing to the integrated development of auto sports, culture and industry.

Focusing on building a comprehensive ecosystem for the racing car and classic car industries, they will deepen cooperation in resource sharing, technological innovation, market expansion and talent development, boosting Jiading’s efforts to establish itself as a world-class automotive industry center.

Looking forward, Jiading Bonded Comprehensive Zone will leverage its geographic and policy advantages to expand the racing industry chain. It will accelerate the development of an international bonded racing service center, promoting industry upgrades.

Meanwhile, the suburban district will keep improving its business environment, offering better services and more development opportunities. It aims to be a strategic partner to businesses and a leader in advancing China’s automotive sector.