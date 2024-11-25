Sports, culture, agriculture, luxury all feature in Jing'an in November

In just one of many notable events recently, a branch of the Jing'an District Cultural Center has opened on the northern bank of Suzhou Creek.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Pop-up café Nespresso has teamed with Jing'ansi Subdistrict, Shanghai Daily, Oatly and artist Sean Wu to bring an innovative and eco-conscious experience to Shanghai with the launch of the Nespresso Art of Moments Café.

The pop-up café, located at 812 Julu Road, is open through December 6, offering a unique blend of art, sustainability and community. At the heart of the initiative is Nespresso's commitment to social responsibility and environmental sustainability. The café transforms recycled coffee grounds into creative, second-life products, adding greenery to the urban landscape and promoting a message of care for both the environment and the community. The café, themed "So Nice, So Shanghai," is divided into six distinct zones – Dashing, Community, Vitality, Sophisticated, Chic and Sleepless – each inspired by key elements of Shanghai's vibrant urban culture.

Xiao Mingliang / Ti Gong

'Jeux de Mains' An exhibition blending French luxury with traditional Chinese craftsmanship has been held at the historic Zhangyuan Garden.

"Jeux de Mains" celebrated the 60th anniversary of Sino-French diplomatic relations and was a key event in the China-France Year of Culture and Tourism. Organized by the Comité Colbert, an association founded in 1954 to promote French luxury, the exhibition showcased the finest craftsmanship from 17 prestigious French brands, including Boucheron, Chanel, Hermès and Hennessy. In a cultural exchange, the exhibition also featured traditional Chinese crafts, such as lacquer work, bamboo weaving, embroidery, wood carving and incense art.

Ti Gong

Fun day Jing'an hosted a fun-filled sports day on November 2 for local youth, drawing over 200 participants. Divided into 11 teams, the young athletes competed in a range of exciting and lighthearted events, including slow cycling, tug-of-war, relay races and more. The event not only highlighted the spirit of friendly competition but also fostered community connection and teamwork among the young people of the district.



Ti Gong

Meet Dunhuang The "Meet Dunhuang" digital immersive exhibition has opened at the Meet You Museum's Shanghai branch in Jing'an.

This groundbreaking exhibition offers a truly unique experience, blending state-of-the-art 3D laser carving technology with ultra-high-definition digital displays to bring over 200 of the Dunhuang Grottoes' stunning murals to life. The exhibition will run until January 1, 2025.

Ti Gong

Horticulture at doorstep The Jing'an Huayuanli Citizen Horticulture Center has opened its doors for trial operation, becoming the first of its kind in Pengpu Town.

The center features a 190-square-meter indoor space, a 226-square-meter landscaped garden and a 2,500-square-meter nature education base. Notably, an old unused railway track has been transformed into a greenway lined with plants, creating a peaceful retreat for local residents and office workers. Throughout the year, the center will showcase over 100 varieties of plants. Staffed by six professional horticulturists, the center offers expert advice on plant care and gardening. Through workshops and training sessions, the center encourages residents to embrace gardening and connect with nature in an accessible, hands-on environment.

Ti Gong

Waterfront cultural hub A branch of the Jing'an District Cultural Center has opened on the northern bank of Suzhou Creek.

This four-story space, located at 98 Hengfeng Road N., offers a variety of public cultural services, including an art exhibition hall, multi-functional classrooms and community event spaces. The grand opening featured a performance by renowned pianist Song Siheng and his son, who played "Für Elise" in a four-hand piano duet. It also included street dance and Peking opera performances by local children, as well as a special puppet show of "The Little Prince" by Armenia's Teatrol Theatre.

Ti Gong