﻿
Feature / District

Minhang speeds new industrialization with billion-yuan industrial clusters

﻿ Zhu Yile
Zhu Yile
  17:40 UTC+8, 2024-11-29       0
Minhang is accelerating new industrialization with a focus on key industries, paving the way for three emerging billion-yuan industrial clusters.
﻿ Zhu Yile
Zhu Yile
  17:40 UTC+8, 2024-11-29       0
Minhang speeds new industrialization with billion-yuan industrial clusters
Ti Gong

Staff conduct temperature and humidity tests in the laboratory at Shanghai Sushi Zhongbo.

Minhang is accelerating new industrialization with a focus on key industries, paving the way for three emerging billion-yuan industrial clusters.

In March of this year, Minhang District released its Action Plan to Accelerate New Industrialization in Minhang District, outlining four key initiatives – cultivating new quality productive force, boosting economic development, optimizing the industrial ecosystem, and upgrading enterprise services – a total of 15 specific goals.

Additionally, three policy documents, including the Opinions on Promoting High-Quality New Industrialization Development in Minhang, were issued to support the effort.

In recent years, Minhang District has been driving new industrialization by focusing on key industries. With the support of the "city-district collaborative" strategy, the district is concentrating efforts into building three core billion-yuan leading industries: biomedicine, aerospace and advanced energy equipment with a green, low-carbon focus.

As part of Shanghai's recently unveiled "city-district collaborative" strategy, which identifies 11 key billion-yuan leading industries across seven districts, Minhang's "advanced energy equipment and green low-carbon" industry cluster is included. Progress has been significant, with notable milestones already achieved.

One standout example is Shanghai Sushi Zhongbo Environment Testing Technology Co., Ltd. Founded in February 2012 and based in the Shanghai Aerospace Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center in Minhang, the company operates a 6,500-square-meter testing facility.

Catering to sectors such as aviation, aerospace, shipping, rail transit, automotive, and electronics, the company has independently developed a low-temperature, low-humidity temperature and humidity data logger to meet the needs of aerospace product testing, simulating space environment temperature and humidity conditions.

Minhang District is making waves in key industrial clustering, particularly in advanced energy equipment and green low-carbon sectors. Minhang focuses on nuclear power, hydrogen energy, photovoltaics, wind power, and energy storage. It also prioritizes new energy vehicles and green materials as part of its sustainability strategy.

Key industrial zones include photovoltaics and energy storage in Hongqiao, hydrogen energy and new energy vehicles in Xinzhuang Industrial Park, and advanced nuclear power and green materials in Jiangchuan Road Subdistrict and Wujing Town. Together, these initiatives form a growing industrial cluster worth nearly 100 billion yuan (about US$13.8 billion).

Consider Schneider Electric SA's factory in Minhang, for example. Established in 1995, the factory specializes in miniature circuit breakers and isolating switches and has been a pioneer in digital transformation since 2021.

By integrating technologies like data warehousing and industrial IoT platforms, the factory earned recognition as a "Shanghai green factory" and became a national-level green factory in 2022.

Impressively, over 30 percent of its engineers are multi-skilled talent, and most of the applications on their data warehousing, IoT, and AI platforms are independently developed in-house – reducing costs and ensuring long-term innovation.

Minhang speeds new industrialization with billion-yuan industrial clusters
Ti Gong

Schneider Electric SA built its factory in Minhang.

Minhang is also a rising star in biomedicine, hosting over 600 companies that contribute around 15 percent of Shanghai's total biomedicine output.

From synthetic biology and cell gene therapy to medical robotics, Minhang companies are making strides in cutting-edge fields. Others are building strength in pharmaceutical equipment, small-molecule drugs, and genetic testing.

In aerospace, Minhang is pushing forward a series of major projects and strategic initiatives. This year, the district launched the Action Plan for Building a Commercial Aerospace and Space Information Industry Hub (2024–2026), setting the stage for its next chapter as a leader in this high-tech industry.

Minhang District is also focusing on its strengths in high-end equipment, next-generation information technology, artificial intelligence, and biomedicine.

This focused approach has resulted in six specialized SME industrial clusters recognized at the municipal level or higher – more than any other district in Shanghai. Notably, the Minhang Gene Industry Cluster and Minhang Space Information Industry Cluster have earned national-level recognition as leading SME clusters.

Driving new industrialization, Minhang continues to raise the bar on innovation and industrial capability.

One standout company is Shanghai Shen Lian Biomedical Corporation, a Sino-American high-tech joint venture founded in 2001. It has sold over 4 billion doses of China's first-class foot-and-mouth disease vaccine for animal infectious diseases, making it a key player in China's animal disease prevention efforts.

Minhang speeds new industrialization with billion-yuan industrial clusters
Imaginechina

The Shenlian Biotech booth at the 10th China (Shanghai) International Technology Fair features the Type O Foot-and-Mouth Disease vaccine for pigs.

Minhang's drive for innovation is reflected in its numbers: 2,914 innovative SMEs, 1,432 Shanghai-level specialized enterprises, 117 national "little giant" enterprises, 55 listed companies, and eight "industrial internet-enabled chain-leading enterprises – all ranking second in Shanghai.

Additionally, Minhang boasts four national champions in single manufacturing categories, including IED Display, Electric Power Station, Awinic Technology, and Tofflon. These enterprises have achieved global competitiveness in niche fields and critical links in the industrial chain.

On the smart manufacturing front, Minhang leads Shanghai with seven enterprises recognized as national demonstration factories, including Bright Dairy.

Moreover, 12 enterprises, such as IED Display, have been credited with 32 outstanding intelligent manufacturing scenarios at the national level,the highest number in Shanghai. These achievements highlight Minhang's growing competitiveness in advanced manufacturing and its forward-looking approach to innovation.

Minhang speeds new industrialization with billion-yuan industrial clusters
Imaginechina

Bright Dairy is located in Minhang District.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
Schneider Electric
Bright Dairy
Hongqiao
Minhang
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     