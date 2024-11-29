Minhang speeds new industrialization with billion-yuan industrial clusters

Minhang is accelerating new industrialization with a focus on key industries, paving the way for three emerging billion-yuan industrial clusters.

In March of this year, Minhang District released its Action Plan to Accelerate New Industrialization in Minhang District, outlining four key initiatives – cultivating new quality productive force, boosting economic development, optimizing the industrial ecosystem, and upgrading enterprise services – a total of 15 specific goals.

Additionally, three policy documents, including the Opinions on Promoting High-Quality New Industrialization Development in Minhang, were issued to support the effort.

In recent years, Minhang District has been driving new industrialization by focusing on key industries. With the support of the "city-district collaborative" strategy, the district is concentrating efforts into building three core billion-yuan leading industries: biomedicine, aerospace and advanced energy equipment with a green, low-carbon focus.

As part of Shanghai's recently unveiled "city-district collaborative" strategy, which identifies 11 key billion-yuan leading industries across seven districts, Minhang's "advanced energy equipment and green low-carbon" industry cluster is included. Progress has been significant, with notable milestones already achieved.

One standout example is Shanghai Sushi Zhongbo Environment Testing Technology Co., Ltd. Founded in February 2012 and based in the Shanghai Aerospace Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center in Minhang, the company operates a 6,500-square-meter testing facility.

Catering to sectors such as aviation, aerospace, shipping, rail transit, automotive, and electronics, the company has independently developed a low-temperature, low-humidity temperature and humidity data logger to meet the needs of aerospace product testing, simulating space environment temperature and humidity conditions.