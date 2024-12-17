Shanghai-Suzhou-Huzhou high-speed rail begins trials

After more than four years of construction, the Shanghai-Suzhou-Huzhou High-Speed Rail has officially begun its trial run. The first test train (G55505) departed from Shanghai Hongqiao Station at 9:27am, heading toward Huzhou. It marked the beginning of the trial operation phase for the new rail line, with trains testing various operational parameters ahead of the official launch.

Construction of the high-speed rail began in June 2020. Nearly 1,632 days later, the project is on the cusp of completion, signaling that its official opening is imminent.

The Shanghai-Suzhou-Huzhou High-Speed Rail spans about 163 kilometers, passing through Shanghai (65 km), Jiangsu (52 km) and Zhejiang (46 km). The Shanghai section, however, posed significant challenges due to the complex existing infrastructure and ecological preservation concerns.

The rail line is designed for trains to reach a maximum speed of 350 kilometers per hour and will feature eight stations: Shanghai Hongqiao, Shanghai Songjiang, Liantang, Suzhou South, Shengze, Huzhou Nanxun, Huzhou East and Huzhou. The newly constructed Shanghai Songjiang station will become the largest transportation hub in the southwestern part of the city.

Once operational, the Shanghai-Suzhou-Huzhou High-Speed Rail is expected to significantly enhance connectivity between Shanghai, Jiangsu and Zhejiang, playing a key role in the development of the G60 Science and Technology Innovation Corridor. According to Zhang Zhipeng, an associate professor at Shanghai Jiao Tong University, the rail line will promote industrial collaboration among Songjiang, Suzhou and Huzhou, helping Songjiang emerge as a core area within the G60 Innovation Corridor.

"This will drive industrial concentration and foster greater economic integration within the Yangtze River Delta region," Zhang said.

During the first trial run, the train made the journey from Shanghai Hongqiao to Huzhou in around 40 minutes. While the final timetable and travel durations will be adjusted, the new rail line is expected to significantly cut travel times between Songjiang and Huzhou compared to current high-speed rail services.

The trial phase is expected to last about one month, with the line slated to begin full operations by the end of December.